Nigerian Woman, Nkiru Chima, 60, killed in Romford stabbing

A 60-year-old woman who was found with fatal stab injuries in east London has been named by police.

According to BBC report , Nkiru Chima, of Romford, was discovered with multiple stab wounds at an address in Bushy Close on 27 July. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Joanna Yorke said the force is “confident” her death is connected to that of a 20-year-old man on the train tracks at Romford station on the same day.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the address at around 19:00 BST after concerns were raised for the welfare of the woman.

The force had received a report from the British Transport Police (BTP).

Det Ch Insp Yorke said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with Nkiru’s family at this difficult time.

“As our inquiries have progressed, we are confident that Nkiru’s tragic death is connected to the death of a 20-year-old man on the train tracks at Romford station earlier that evening.

“This man was known to Nkiru and British Transport Police continue to investigate his death.”

She thanked the community for their help in the investigation and urged anyone with information the deaths to contact police.

Ms Chima’s family are being supported by specialist officers.