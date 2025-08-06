NBA Gwagwalada branch, FCT bestow award of excellence on FRC chairman

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada Branch—popularly known as the Eagle Bar—has presented an Award of Excellence to the Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Victor Muruako, Esq., in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the legal profession and his pivotal role in promoting fiscal discipline and transparency through the implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Deputy Director, Strategic Communications Directorate of the FRC, Mr Bede O.Anyanwu at the agency’s corporate headquarters in Abuja

The award ceremony was attended by senior management staff of the Commission and a delegation of nine lawyers from the NBA Gwagwalada Branch, led by the Branch Chairman, Barr. Owhor Clever.

Presenting the award, Barr. Clever praised the FRC Chairman for his professional excellence, integrity, and unwavering dedication to national development. He described Muruako’s leadership at the Commission as transformative, noting his success in institutionalizing best fiscal practices and fostering transparency in public finance management.

“We are here to celebrate an exemplary public servant whose extraordinary professionalism and achievements in law and governance are legendary. We are proud to be associated with such a visionary leader,” said Barr. Clever.

He also expressed the association’s appreciation for Muruako’s support and goodwill toward the Bar, offering prayers for continued strength and success in his leadership journey.

The delegation further used the occasion to brief the FRC Chairman on upcoming NBA Gwagwalada programmes scheduled for January 2026, including the Law Week, focused on training young lawyers in legal professionalism, and a Chief Judge Forum, where key stakeholders in the legal profession will discuss pressing legal and judicial matters.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary of NBA Gwagwalada Branch, Barr. John Adawakum Clement commended the Commission for its recent NYSC Sensitization Programme, which aims to educate young graduates on fiscal responsibility and economic governance. He expressed interest in future collaborations with the Commission, especially in securing seasoned resource persons for their January training programmes.

In his response, Victor Muruako, Esq., thanked the NBA Gwagwalada Branch for the honour and congratulated the newly elected leadership of the branch. He described law as a noble and highly respected profession, urging lawyers to live up to societal expectations with a strong sense of responsibility and ethical conduct.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s mandate to promote accountability, transparency, and prudent management of public funds, as enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

Highlighting Section 51 of the FRA, Muruako emphasized that every Nigerian citizen has the right to demand transparency and accountability in governance without needing to show personal interest.

“As lawyers, you are well-positioned to uphold good governance. You can go to court, engage in advocacy, or even establish NGOs that promote fiscal responsibility and responsible public finance. The tools are in your hands to ensure value for public money,” he stated.

The event concluded with mutual commitments to strengthen partnerships between the Commission and the NBA in advancing transparency, legal education, and nation-building.

