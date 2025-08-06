Minister tasks manufacturers on smart technology to boost productivity

COMFORT EKELEME

The Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji has urged manufacturers to embrace new technology, innovation and partnership to boost productivity.

Nnaji noted that by embracing technology, manufacturers can potentially reduce costs, increase efficiency, and develop products that better meet evolving market demands.

The minister made the remarks recently at the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment/ Nigerian Raw Materials (NME/NIRAM) Expo 2025.

Themed: “Accelerating Sustainable manufacturing through cutting edge equipment and technology solutions,” he believes that innovation and technology are the keys to progress and prosperity for Nigeria, adding that the exhibition is a call to action to use new ideas, smart technology, and strong partnerships to boost manufacturing, and create real opportunities for Nigerians.

He said, “We must ensure every policy, investment, and innovation creates real opportunities to work together and turn plans into action. The world is moving fast, countries that invest in advanced technologies are growing quickly and creating jobs.

“We must do the same that is why our ministry is supporting research promoting local technology and encouraging industries to add value to Nigerian raw materials before exports,” he said.

The minister acknowledged the challenges of the manufacturing sector and businesses, calling for teamwork across government, business and the wider community.

Speaking further, he said, “We know there are challenges such as high cost, limited access to finance, infrastructure gaps, solving these problems require teamwork across government business and the wider community.

“Let us learn from global success stories and build strong partnerships right here in Nigeria.

“The government sees hard work of our manufacturers and entrepreneurs and we are here to support you with real solutions and policies.”

“We must ensure every policy, investment, and innovation creates real opportunities for young Nigerians and give them hope for the future.”

He noted that the expo supports President Ahmed Tinubu’s top priorities, like economic growth and investment.

“And, partnership is an important part of the project like economic growth, innovation, infrastructure, education, and good governance. The world is moving fast.

“Countries that invest in advanced technologies are growing quickly and creating good jobs. We must do the same.

“That is why our ministry is supporting research, promoting local technology, and encouraging industries to add value to Nigerian raw materials before export.”

On his part, President of MAN, Francis Meshioye said the exhibition was about exploring opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices that can propel the manufacturing industry into a future of resilience and prosperity.

He said the NME-NIRAM EXPO presents a unique platform “to learn, challenge the status quo, and to pave the way for advancements that will shape the manufacturing landscape in Nigeria and beyond.

“Bearing in mind the goal of this event, to enhance the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector,” he said.

The MAN boss urged industry operators to harness the innovations and strategies presented to get equipped to better respond to local demands while also positioning strategically in the global marketplace.

He noted that the theme, resonates strongly with the need for adaptation and ingenuity in the industry.

For the Commissioner of trade, Folashade, the occasion marks a point of growth in Nigeria as we are building on the opportunities and technological adoption in the manufacturing sector.

It is pertinent that we harness innovative strategies, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices in order to maintain our growth.

She noted that the exhibition provides a veritable platform for Nigeria as a country with great potential to come together and chart a new path to manufacturing excellence.

She noted that the theme speaks to the future of Nigeria especially in the face of current economic realities which have brought to the fore the critical need to fully embrace manufacturing as a way of surmounting the economic challenges.

“By investing in technology, we will ensure that Nigeria can also play an important role in the global manufacturing arena as the manufacturing industry remains a critical engine for economic diversification for job creation and inclusive growth.

Prof Nnayelugo Ike-Muonso, Director General, Raw Materials Research and Development Council ((RMDC), noted that the program aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, which prioritizes industrialization, job creation, and inclusive economic growth.

He said the theme is more than a reflection of global trends, but a clarion call for Nigeria to decisively reposition itself within the dynamics of the fourth industrial revolution.

Noting that over 70per cent of manufacturing inputs used in the economy are imported, according to figures released earlier this year, the RMRDC boss noted that the data points expose a structural weakness.

Speaking further, he said, “We export our raw materials in their crude form, import in refined quality, and surrender jobs and value offshore before we have even begun.

“But our country possesses over 120 commercially viable solid minerals, vast agricultural resources, and a demographic dividend in our young population.

“It means therefore, that what we lack is not potential, but strategic coordination, bold implementation, and technology-backed commitment. That is precisely what this Expo intends to trigger,” he said.

According to him, as the world transitions into smart, circular, and efficient production systems, we must not lag.

He said, “Our duty is clear: integrate advanced technologies, foster resource efficiency, promote inclusive local content development, and institutionalize sustainability as a national industrial ethos.

“At the RMRDC, this year’s NME/NIRAM expo theme finds its truest embodiment in our recently commissioned Research and Demonstration Plant Complex, which is the nerve centre of national industrial reawakening,” he added.

To further strengthen the emerging progress in raw material processing, he said the Federal Government granted RMRDC the authority to implement significant tax‑incentive guidelines designed to reward manufacturers and innovators using locally sourced inputs in their production processes.

He maintained that, “Very soon, manufacturers who research, develop and patronize local raw materials will pay significantly lower taxes than those who do not.

“This is now an instrumental tool for attracting private-sector investment and stimulating technology-driven manufacturing.

“This landmark approval transmitted by the indefatigable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji and endorsed by the Ministry of Finance, entitles compliant firms in agro‑processing, pharmaceuticals, polymers, fabric, green tech and so on tax credits, duty reliefs, investment allowances, and excise waivers.

“This is not policy tinkering; it is fiscal affirmation that the smartest supply chain is one made, right here, from the ground up,” he said.

He reiterated that to reposition Nigeria as an industrial powerhouse, “we must reduce foreign raw material imports by at least 60per cent in the next five years and significantly increase local resource utilization; incentivize value addition through technology adoption and tax support; support the emergence of industrial hubs and clusters around strategic raw material zones; deepen research–industry collaboration for tailored innovation; facilitate technology transfer, infrastructure finance, and SME integration across the manufacturing spectrum.”

The Director General, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir noted that the exhibition serves as a platform to appreciate the place of cutting-edge technology and innovation in the productive sector of our economy.

He said, “It will also showcase the remarkable journey we have traveled in the path of localization of raw material sources.”

He said as manufacturers, “we must embrace modern technologies, sustainability practices, and adaptive strategies to not only compete locally, but also at the global stage,” adding that it will contribute to the growth and diversification of our economy.

“Let us inspire one another and collaborate on ways to overcome, together, we should forge a path that will not only transform our industry, but also empower our entrepreneurs to localize technology and raw material sourcing, ultimately to uplift our nation,” he added.