Kano Commissioner accused of bailing drug baron resigns, cites public interest as reason ‎

by Peter Anayo094

‎The Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Alhaji Ibrahim Ali Namadi, has resigned from his position just hours after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf received the report of the investigative committee probing his involvement in the controversial bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Danwawu.

‎This development is regarded as a significant step in the administration’s ongoing commitment to integrity, transparency, and public accountability.

‎In a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Commissioner explained that his decision to resign was made in the overriding public interest and in the light of the sensitive nature of the matter.

‎“As a member of an administration that has consistently championed the fight against the sales and consumption of illicit drugs, it behoves me to take this step, painful as it may be.

‎”While I maintain my innocence, I cannot ignore the weight of public perception and the need to protect the values we have collectively built,” he stated.

‎Alhaji Namadi expressed his profound appreciation to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the opportunity to serve the state, reaffirming his dedication to the principles of good governance and responsible leadership.

‎“I must, as a good citizen, strive to protect, preserve, and uphold the trust and vision we have worked so hard to instill in our dear state.

I remain loyal to the ideals that brought this administration into office,” he added.

‎Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has graciously accepted the resignation and wished the former Commissioner success in his future endeavours.

He also reiterated his administration’s unwavering stance on justice, discipline, and the fight against drug-related crimes and social vices affecting the youth and the broader society.

The Governor further stressed the need for all political appointees to always reason with caution on sensitive matters and obtain permission from the higher authorities anytime they are about to engage themselves on issues of public interest.

 

