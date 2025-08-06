Hausa Christians raise alarm over human rights violations, religious discrimination in Kaduna

…Demand protection for minorities

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A group under the umbrella body of Hausa Christian Development Initiative (HACDI) has vehemently condemned the continued human rights violations and religious discrimination meted out on its members and other individuals in some parts of Kaduna State.

The group called on the Federal and Kaduna State governments to fashion out modalities that will guarantee the safety and well-being of indigenous minorities, devoid of subjugation and annihilation in the state.

The above concerns came to the fore as a result of a land dispute involving Mr. Ishaya Jarmai, a Hausa Christian farmer and Sani Sambo Mohammed, a village head in Dogon Fako, Anguwan Tsirya, Kankaru, Anguwan Chiroma, all in Danlawal Domain, Ikara District, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement issued to Daily Champion in Jos, Plateau state capital, by the president of HACDI, Dr. Daniel Musa, accused Sani Sambo Mohammed of threatening to seize four farm lands, totalling over 40 hectares, which Mr. Ishaya Jarmai, alongside other villagers, legally acquired through purchase.” This is in addition to the ones already seized by the village head prior to this time.” Musa revealed.

He further stated that, “despite the case being investigated by the DSS and handled through legal channels, with outcomes affirming that Mr. Ishaya Jarmai is the rightful owner of the said four (4) farmlands, the village head has continued to manipulate the system with the support of certain individuals in higher authority.

“Shockingly, Sani Sambo Mohammed escalated the matter by forwarding it to the Emirate Council of Zazzau, claiming the land is a forest reserve (Haràba) a claim that is not backed by any verified documentation. Moreover, Mr. Ishaya and some of his family members were unjustly detained for several days in 2023 (in the police station and prison) and 2025 (in the Area command in Zaria) without due process. The family was also denied access to present their case before the Emir despite several attempts and petitions written. The village head brags that as long as certain influential people like the Wazirin Zazzau and the Sarkin ayyuka in the emirate are alive, Mr Ishaya’s efforts to reclaim his land will never come to fruition.

“Further investigations conducted by HACDI and independent sources confirm that the lands in question are not a forest reserve. Alarmingly, Mr. Sani Sambo Mohammed has now resorted to violence and intimidation, sending armed thugs to destroy farm produce worth millions of naira and inflicting injuries on members of Mr. Ishaya’s family.

“This was in violation of a court order obtained on 10th July 2025, from the high court of Justice Dogarawa Zaria, where Sani Sambo and all his agents were restrained from going to any of the lands in question, pending final hearing.

“After this order, he mobilized his touts on 20th July 2025, where they went and upturned an already germinating maize and rice farms, beatings the hell out of some of Mr Ishaya Jarmai family members who were there to gather evidence of the crimes being committed. On the 21st July, they went back and uprooted a pepper farm, carting it away, and then upturning both the pepper and another soya bean farm again.”

Musa said these attacks have instilled fear in the surrounding villages, with threats issued that anyone who intervenes would face lethal consequences.

According to him, after these incidents, the matter was reported to the Zaria area command, where statements of victims were taken. “After that, the police requested money before arrests of the perpetrators can be made and after giving them the money, the police said that the criminals will be invited the following Friday (5 days after the crime was committed). On the Thursday before the Friday, the police notified the victims that they won’t be able to do the case that Friday as they will be going for operation in Niger state, that the village head will be invited by the following Wednesday (10 days after the crime was done), that the victims should come to the station that day.

“On Wednesday, the suspects refused to show up in the station and the victims were only told to exercise more patience, that now that neither Sani Sambo nor the other suspects appear in the station, that he (Sani Sambo) being the major actor, will be traced and arrested and by the time he is arrested, all other suspects will appear i the station. Thirteen days after, on 2nd August 2025, 13 days after the incident) a motion on notice and an order enforcing fundamental human rights was served on the victims and the police, restraining any of them from initiating any arrest on any of the suspects pending hearing.”

HACDI demands immediate intervention by relevant state and federal authorities to stop the illegal farming activities on the farm lands seized, and stop the threats to the lives and other properties of the victims.

“Justice for Mr. Ishaya Jarmai and all those affected, and the return of their legally-owned land.Investigation and prosecution of all individuals involved in the violence, abuse of power and flagrant violation of court orders.

“Protection of minority communities in Dogon Fako, Anguwan Tsirya, Kankaru, Chiroma and other vulnerable areas of Kaduna State as well as an end to religiously-motivated marginalization and oppression of Christians in Northern Nigeria.”

HACDI vowed not to remain silent while their people suffer oppression under the guise of tradition, politics, or religion. “We stand firmly for the rule of law and the dignity of all citizens regardless of faith or status.”

