Gov Otti doubles number of electric buses to be procured to 40, raises charging stations to 20

STEVE UNEGBU , Umuahia

The Abia State Government has increased the number of electric buses to be procured for the State’s mass transit programme from 20 to 40.

Briefing the press on the outcome of this week’s Abia Executive Council meeting at Government House, Umuahia, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said that, in addition to the increase in the number of electric buses, the number of charging stations has also been increased from 10 to 20.

The Commissioner, who disclosed that the first 20 buses would arrive in November, added that 12 of it would operate in Aba while 8 in Umuahia.

“Council has approved the increase in the number of electric buses to be procured for the state’s mass transit programme to 40.

“From the additional 20 buses ordered by the state government, some will operate on Ohafia – Bende axis of the state. One bus sample was ready for inspection by the end of July.

“The arrival of these buses will no doubt strengthen the ongoing revolutionary transformation of the transport sector of the state.

“The construction of a state-of-the-art bus terminal in Aba and Umuahia is equally ongoing. In addition, the junction improvement work is ongoing while bus shelters are springing up at designated routes in Umuahia and Aba,” Gov. Otti stated.

Prince Kanu informed that the Abia State Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, in collaboration with Ethnocentric Ltd., has onboarded 1,200 Abia youths for the second cohort of the Fashion Future Skills Acquisition Programme in garments and leather works.

“This programme is designed to equip our youths with skills in garment making and leather work.

The programme so far has attracted over $3 million worth of sponsorship funding from MasterCard Foundation.

” This huge injection of sponsorship funds into the Abia State economy is due largely because of the sterling governance credentials of His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, and how Abia State is currently perceived, not just in Nigeria but around the world,” Prince Kanu noted.

He also said that the Abia State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, has launched an ambitious Abia State Creative Talent Hunt initiative designed to empower young innovators and talents in music.

Continuing he informed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is working assiduously towards the celebration of this year’s Youth Day, slated for the 6th to 12th of August 2025.

He informed that a number of activities have been lined up for the celebration, including Youth Assembly, Symposium, and Interstate Youth Exchange Visits, among others.

Prince Kanu further informed that the Abia State Government has procured a wheelchair-accessible bus for the transportation of physically challenged athletes, for use during the upcoming International Sports Championship scheduled from the 3rd of September to the 12th of October 2025.

He informed that the victorious FALCONETS from Abia, who have returned to their clubs in Europe, would be hosted by Governor Otti later in the year.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2