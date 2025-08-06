Foreign Affairs Ministry mourns mid-career diplomat Ziphorah Kela

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is deeply saddened to announce the sudden and painful demise of Ms. Ziphorah Kela.

The late Ziphorah, who died in a Private Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness on Tuesday,y 5th August 2025, was a mid-career diplomat who served the nation with unwavering dedication and professionalism.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the Ministry Mr.Kimiebi Ebinefa on Wednesday in Abuja.

The release said that she joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 2013 and was a member of the 22nd Regular Course of the Nigerian Foreign Service Academy.

Ms. Ziphorah Kela was a committed officer whose contributions to Nigeria’s diplomatic missions were invaluable.

According to the statement, during her distinguished career, she worked in various divisions in the Ministry and also served at the Embassy of Nigeria in Banjul, The Gambia and Buenos Aires in Argentina, where she earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and partners alike.

Her diligence, dedication, and steadfast commitment to service left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working with her.

Until her unfortunate and painful demise, she was part of the Protocol Team at the Presidential Villa, State House, Abuja.

The Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

We mourn the loss of a remarkable public servant whose work furthered Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements and strengthened international relations.

They also pray that Almighty God grants her eternal rest and comfort to all who mourn her passing.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2