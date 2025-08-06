FCTA to crack down on traffic offenders , destitute

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced a total clampdown on traffic offenders and destitutes in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has issued a directive to relevant authorities to fully implement the operation, aimed at tackling the increasing influx of destitutes and road traffic offenses that pose a threat to the common interest of the FCT.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, who briefed the Newsmen at Lifecamp, after the FCT security meeting, disclosed that traffic offenses, such as driving with covered number plates and driving against traffic, have been identified as contributing to crime in the city.

He emphasized that these offenses are life-threatening and constitute a threat to the common interest of the FCT. According to him, the police will properly document offenders and take decisive action against them.

” These are challenges that are life-threatening, because anybody driving against the traffic, that is one way, is actually on a suicide mission.

” There is going to be a total clampdown on these offenders and they will be properly documented so that we know the kind of attitude they are putting up, as it constitutes a threat to the common interest of our FCT. The directive has been given and we are rolling out for full implementation of this.”

The CP revealed that through the FCT Operation Sweep exercise, not less than 675 vehicles were impounded for different traffic offences in Abuja, within a month period.

He also disclosed that within the same period, many arrests were made, with more than 273 destitutes taken to the Bwari center undergoing profiling and taken care of, waiting to be relocated to where they belong.

“As we speak, more than 670 vehicles have been impounded. The issue of improper documentation, tinted glasses, which we all know is not acceptable here, the issue of covered number plates, and the issue of operating without appropriate authority, you want to operate bolt, but you want to do all these that are creating a problem of this one chance. We have nothing less than 675 of them.

“So many arrests were made within the period. As we speak, more than 273 destitutes are in the Bwari center undergoing profiling and taken care of but they will need to be relocated to where they belong”, he stated.

Also, the FCT Operation Sweep exercise impounded not less than 675 vehicles for various traffic offenses, including improper documentation, tinted glasses, covered number plates, and operating without authority.

The CP noted that many arrests were made during the period, and over 273 destitutes were taken to the Bwari center for profiling and care, pending relocation to their places of origin.

Addressing the Issue of Destitutes

The FCT Minister has tasked service commanders to continue addressing the issue of beggars and destitutes on the streets, with a view to ridding the FCT of these miscreants who constitute a threat to the environment.

The CP emphasized that the FCTA is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the FCT and its residents.

The FCTA has also begun rolling out the operation, with the police and other relevant authorities working to implement the directive. The goal is to restore order and discipline on the roads and in public spaces, and to ensure that the FCT remains a safe and secure place for residents and visitors.

The meeting was earlier presided over by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, before the briefing by the FCT Commissioner of police CP Ajao Saka Adewale.

Also in attendance were the FCT Commander NSCDC, FCT Director of DSS, Garrison Commandant, FCT Director of Security, Director of Development Control, Head of Service and Area Council Chairmen

The FCTA’s crackdown on traffic offenders and destitutes is a welcome development, aimed at promoting safety, security, and discipline in the nation’s capital. The operation is expected to have a positive impact on the FCT, reducing the incidence of traffic offenses and destitution, and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2