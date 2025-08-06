FCC seeks synergy with lawmakers to uphold equity, fairness in MDAs

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, FCC, Hon. Kayode Oladele has advocated for a robust partnership between his commission and the National Assembly in order to strengthen the enforcement of equity, fairness and inclusivity in the public service appointments and resource allocation across the country.

Oladele made the appeal while leading a delegation of his commissioners to the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on Tuesday

In opening remarks, the Acting Chairman of FCC emphasized the need for both bodies to synergize as well as work together, as both institutions have similar constitutional mandates, which include the promotion of national cohesion as well as that of preventing marginalization.

It would be recalled that the Acting Chairman recently assumed leadership position at the Commission, even as he informed lawmakers that he inherited an institution that is grappling with low staff morale as well as diminished public trust because of image credibility created by his predecessors.

According to him, rebuilding the Commission’s internal structures and restoring confidence among Nigerians is very critical to effectively implementing the federal character principle for the purpose of ensuring complete compliance across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies,MDAs.

Speaking further during the visit, FCC boss promised to align his Commission’s reform agenda with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the federal character principle remains central to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s vision of inclusion.

He equally assured lawmakers of his strategic plans to ensure that “No part of Nigeria must feel excluded in the allocation of opportunities and resources.”

Earlier in his presentation before the House panel, the former lawmaker assured of his determination to ensuring that all public institutions comply with the constitutional arrangement of fairness, equity and balancing in all positions of recruitments adding that synergy with the National Assembly will enhance oversight as well as promote transparency for the purpose of reducing national tensions due to perceived marginalization of some tribes and ethnic groups.

FCC boss, therefore, used the opportunity of the visit to the lawmakers to highlight some key challenges currently confronting his commission, even as he also solicited legislative assistance to tackle those issues.

He, however, identified inadequate funding as the biggest challenge, stressing that with a paucity of fund FCC might not be able to fulfill its major statutory mandate of monitoring over 700 federal MDAs and state-level institutions across Nigeria.

While conversing for legislative support from lawmakers, the commission pleaded with the Committee to upgrade and support budgetary interventions that would enable the Commission to develop digital compliance tools for the purpose of conducting seamless recruitment audits as well as in sustaining the Nationwide monitoring operations.

The Commission further suggested other strategic measures to lawmakers, stressing FCC under his leadership will experience an unpresidented social growth and human capital development.

To ensure a pragmatic people-oriented program at the Commission, the acting Chairman therefore proposed stringent legislative reforms that will grant his Commission greater enforcement powers along with a joint capacity-building initiatives in partnership with the legislature.

The Commission also used the opportunity to pledge it readiness to work in partnership with lawmakers in the committee noting that such collaboration would assist the two agencies to readily recommit to the constitutional vision of fairness and equity in Nigeria.

He explained: “Let us build a Nigeria where fairness is not a favour, but a right guaranteed, protected, and actualized.”

In his reactions, the Chairman of, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character Commission.

FCC Hon Ahmed Idris Wase urged the new management of FCC to be specific on his proposed reforms agenda for the purpose of identifying priorities.

The Chairman also used the opportunity to remind the Commission of it dynamic power as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

He, therefore, observed that the FCC under the constitution has powers more the the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

Lawmakers in the Committee urged the leadership of the FCC to ensure immediate enforcement of FCC principles in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of public institutions across the country.

