Falcon Corporation Limited Appoints Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo as New Chief Executive Officer

Falcon Corporation Limited, an established leader in Nigeria’s gas and energy sector, has announced a significant leadership transition. Effective January 1, 2026, Co-Founder and Deputy Managing Director, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. This follows the retirement announcement of the company’s founding Managing Director, Professor Joseph Ezigbo, after 31 years of visionary leadership and exceptional growth.

Under Professor Ezigbo’s tenure, Falcon Corporation Limited evolved from a promising start-up into a dynamic industry leader, championing operational excellence, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to community and environmental responsibility. His passion for delivering sustainable energy solutions and building a values-driven enterprise has created a remarkable legacy.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Professor Joseph Ezigbo stated. “It has been the honour of my professional life to lead Falcon Corporation Limited through more than three decades of growth and transformation. I have every confidence that the company will achieve even greater heights under Audrey’s leadership. She and I started this company in 1994 and have worked together to build it into the formidable entity it is today. Her unparalleled experience, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence are exactly what Falcon needs as it enters its next era. I look forward to supporting the company’s journey in new ways and celebrating its continued success.”

The Board of Directors’ endorsement and appointment of Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo as CEO affirms her exceptional track record and deep-rooted expertise in the energy industry. With over three decades of executive experience in the energy sector, Mrs. Joe-Ezigbo has consistently demonstrated strong corporate governance, financial acumen, and an ability to steer large-scale business operations with outstanding professionalism and foresight.

As Deputy Managing Director and Co-Founder, she has driven many of Falcon’s key strategic initiatives, building partnerships that have expanded the company’s nationwide reach and impact.

Commenting on her new role, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo said, “This transition represents a decisive moment in our company’s journey. As a Co-Founder and integral part of Falcon Corporation Limited since its inception, I have been deeply involved in shaping its vision, growth, and successes over the years. Building on the solid foundation established over the past three decades, I am committed to accelerating Falcon’s transformative growth, driving the company’s next chapter with unwavering operational excellence, focused innovation, and responsible leadership, thereby further solidifying Falcon’s position as a leader in the energy sector.

“United by a shared vision and empowered by our exceptional team and trusted partners, Falcon, under my leadership, will continue to deliver sustained, exceptional value to our stakeholders while making a powerful and positive impact on the communities we serve.”

This leadership transition forms part of Falcon Corporation’s robust succession plan designed to ensure continuity, stability, and seamless progression for the company and its partners. The company’s mission to deliver innovative energy solutions, cultivate trusted partnerships, and champion environmental and corporate responsibility remains as resolute as ever.

Falcon Corporation Limited is exceedingly grateful to Professor Ezigbo for his unparalleled legacy and eagerly anticipates an upward trajectory for the company’s future as Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo ushers in a new era of growth, excellence, and industry innovation.

About Audrey Joe-Ezigbo

A nationally recognised and highly respected industry leader, Mrs. Joe-Ezigbo is the past President of the Nigerian Gas Association and the first woman to lead the highly influential association—the acclaimed voice of the gas industry. She is renowned for her commitment to advocating industry advancement, sustainable enterprise development, and stakeholder engagement, which has fostered a thriving gas policy environment, as well as the commercially structured operations of stakeholders in the sector.

She has received numerous recognitions for her exemplary leadership and tireless advocacy in transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape. Recently, she was honoured with the prestigious 2025 Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Industry Women in Leadership Award. This distinguished accolade recognises her significant contributions to building entrepreneurial capacity and her lasting impact on the development of Nigeria’s gas industry.

Beyond her corporate accomplishments, Mrs. Joe-Ezigbo is a committed advocate for women’s empowerment in the energy industry. As a founding member of the Women in Energy Network (WiEN) and a global role model with the Women in LPG (WiNLPG) Nigeria chapter, she continues to champion gender inclusivity and inspire the next generation of female leaders.

Falcon Corporation Limited is a foremost Nigerian energy company specialising in the distribution, transmission, and marketing of natural gas and energy solutions. Renowned for operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable enterprises, Falcon Corporation Limited partners with leading industrial, commercial, and public-sector clients to deliver reliable and transformative energy solutions nationwide.