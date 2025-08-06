Court arraigns 64-year-old ‘prophet’ over ₦247m property destruction in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A 64-year-old who claimed to be an Apostle, Adefiju Boluwaji, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court over allegations of malicious damage, criminal trespass, and breach of peace.

The cleric said to had long been on the wanted list of the Zone 17 Police Command, was nabbed over the weekend.

He was subsequently brought to the AIG’s office in Akure after being initially held at Bolorunduro Divisional Headquarters in Ondo East Local Government Area.

Besides Boluwaji’s arrest, his alleged accomplice, 80-year-old Prince Adebisi Adefusi, is facing a trial at the Bolorunduro Magistrates’ Court for reportedly destroying property belonging to Reverend David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi, a prominent figure in the area.

Police Prosecutor, Adebayo Sulaiman, said the accused and his associates in crime allegedly invaded farmlands situated at Omilosu via Bolorunduro on November 25, 2024.

He said What followed was an act of destruction described as ruinous.

He disclosed that court documents indicated that the group allegedly destroyed plantain, cocoa, kolanut, and palm trees valued at a staggering ₦247 million, belonging to Reverend David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi.

The charge further stated that Boluwaji and his gang forcibly entered land in the peaceful possession of the Reverend in a manner “likely to cause a breach of the peace,” thus igniting serious legal and communal tensions.

The charge reads: “That you Adefiju Boluwaji and others at large on or about the 25th day of November 2024 did conspire to commit Felony to wit: trespass into the possession of land situate at Omilosu via Bolorunduro within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire to commit Felony to wit: forcible entry, malicious damage to properties and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

‘”That you Adefiju Boluwaji and others at large on or about the 25th day of November 2024, at Omilosu via Bolorunduro, Ondo within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did wilfully and unlawfully destroy Plantain, Cocoa, Colanut, and palm trees valued at two hundred and forty-seven million naira (247,000,000.00) belonging to Reverend David Akinadewo Adekahunsi and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Adefiju Boluwaji and others at large on or about the 25th day of November, 2024, at Omilosu via Bolorunduro, Ondo within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did, in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace, or reasonable apprehension of a breach of the peace enter a land which is the actual and peaceable possession of Reverend David Akinadewo Adekahunsi and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 81 of the Criminal code Cap. 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Boluwaji, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges read against him.

His defence counsel, Oguntuwase, urged the court to grant bail on liberal terms, arguing the offences were bailable and that the defendant was prepared to stand trial.

However, Prosecutor Sulaiman was quick to counter, stressing that the accused had evaded arrest for months and should only be granted bail under stringent conditions.

Presiding Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, granted bail in the sum of ₦1 million with two sureties in like sum, adding that each surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and swear an affidavit of means.

The Magistrate, therefore, transferred the case to the Bolorunduro Magistrates’ Court, where proceedings will resume on September 15.

