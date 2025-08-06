Contributory Pension Scheme: Ondo CP meets senior police officers on NPF’s position

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Senior Police Officers, including Inspectors and Rank and File in Ondo State, have met with the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, on the position reached by the Nigeria Police Force on the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

CP Lawal informed the personnel that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has formally written to relevant government stakeholders to convey the collective and firm position of the Nigeria Police Force on exiting the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

According to him, the IGP has taken concrete and strategic steps to fast-track the process through high-level engagements and sustained follow-up actions.

The meeting, held at the Officers’ Mess, Akure, had in attendance representatives from the 54 Divisions, 8 Area Commands, Tactical Teams, and Specialized Units such as the Special Protection Unit (SPU) and the Mobile Police Force (MOPOL).

Lawal conveyed the Inspector General’s appreciation to the officers of the Inspectorate and Rank and File for their dedication, resilience, and critical role in frontline policing.

The CP said the IGP described them as the foot soldiers who bear the weight of operational responsibilities to ensure peace, safety, and security across the state and the nation.

Lawal also informed the officers that, as part of the IGP’s welfareistic approach to personnel management, the Inspector General has approved and actively pursued the promotion of officers and men across all cadres.

He urged them to remain steadfast and dedicated to their duties, assuring them that promotion is in the oven and will soon materialize as part of the broader welfare-driven reforms.

Lawal also encouraged the officers to maintain professionalism and share the update with their colleagues, including retired personnel, to ensure everyone remains informed of ongoing national developments.

The highlight of the meeting was the interactive segment, where officers raised pension-related concerns and received clarifications.

Besides, there was a concise discussion on financial intelligence and personal money management, designed to promote financial discipline and preparedness among personnel.

The CP commended the unwavering commitment of all officers and reaffirmed the Command’s alignment with the welfare-focused vision of the IGP.

He added that the State Police Command remains committed to professionalism, transparency, and the well-being of all its personnel.

