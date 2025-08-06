Breastfeeding ensures food safety and security for infants, embrace it, Mrs Otti tells Abia mothers

STEVE UNEGBU , Umuahia

The wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, has called on all mothers in the State to embrace the teaching on exclusive breastfeeding of babies in the first six months,says breastfeeding ensures food security for infants.

Mrs Otti, who made this call at the breastfeeding baby competition to mark 2025 World Breastfeeding Week in Abia State, held at the Mother and Child Hospital, Umuahia, with the theme ‘Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,’ said breastfeeding of children will help them to survive better.

She described breastfeeding as nature’s way of giving optimal nutrition and care to the children, adding that it is a vital aspect of motherhood that provides numerous benefits for both mothers and babies.

” I call on every pregnant woman in Abia to embrace the teaching on exclusive breastfeeding of babies in the first six months and thereafter continue breastfeeding with adequate complementary foods from six months until the child is about 2 years or more. This will help our children to survive better.

” To all the mothers here today again, I urge you to continue prioritizing breastfeeding and to seek support when needed,” she said.

Continuing, she informed that breastfeeding promotes healthy growth and development of the children, boosts their immune system and fosters a deep bond between mother and child.

She further encouraged mothers to key into the unique role of motherhood by giving their babies only mother’s breast milk in the first six months of life.

Mrs Otti noted that while the benefits of breastfeeding increase with the number of months a baby is breastfed exclusively, she added that exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of the child’s life remains the best practice.

The Governor’s wife assured breastfeeding mothers in Abia State that the administration of Governor Otti is prioritizing their welfare and would provide all the necessary support to ensure they succeed.

Earlier Mrs Otti, who unveiled a creche at the State High Court Umuahia promised to build another creche at the State workers’ secretariat located at Ogurube layout, Umuahia.

. In his speech at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche revealed that breast milk contains all the necessary nutrients a child needs to survive, said it should be encouraged and supported by all and sundry.

” It is a shared responsibility of everyone in the society to support breastfeeding.”

The Executive Secretary, Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency,Dr Kalu Ulu Kalu, who spoke at the event, said the Abia State government was committed to promoting and supporting exclusive breastfeeding through various programs.

He enjoined nursing and pregnant mothers to ensure they comply with exclusive breastfeeding, adding that it has numerous benefits for both the mothers and the infants.

