Ardova rewards loyalty with instant cash, airtime in new AP Visco 2000 promo

COMFORT EKELEME

Ardova Plc (AP) has launched the AP Visco 2000 Instant Reward Promo, a nationwide initiative designed to give back to the customers who have fueled the brand’s growth through their loyalty, trust, and patronage.

The campaign is a compelling move that reaffirms unwavering commitment to enriching the lives of customers beyond just their engines.

Running from August 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, the AP Visco 2000 Instant Reward Promo offers instant gratification to customers who purchase AP’s range of high-performance lubricants, including market favourites; Visco 2000, Super Visco Static, HD40, and many more.

For every 1 litre purchased, customers receive an instant N200 reward; 4 litres earn N400, and buyers of 25 litres walk away with N1, 000.

Also, these rewards are redeemable on the spot—either as cash or airtime—at AP Filling Stations nationwide and other accredited points of sale.

Managing Director, Ardova Plc, Moshood Olajide said, “At AP, we believe value should go beyond product performance.

“While our lubricants are engineered to protect and power engines across Nigeria, we are equally driven by a human mission—to appreciate and uplift the people who choose us every day.

“This promo is not just about rewards. It is about recognition. Recognition of the mechanic who insists on quality. The driver who chooses protection for their vehicle.

“The everyday Nigerian who believes in the strength of local excellence. With every drop of AP Lubricants, Ardova is not only fueling engines, but also reinforcing relationships.” Mr. Olajide said.

Over the years, AP Lubricants has become a trusted name in engine protection, formulated with advanced technology, tested for Nigerian roads, and trusted by discerning customers.

This promotion underscores AP’s continued commitment to delivering premium quality, while also showing heartfelt appreciation for customers’ consistent trust in the brand.

As the campaign kicks off, AP invites all motorists, mechanics, and loyal customers to visit retail stations to enjoy the benefits of choosing a brand that gives back.