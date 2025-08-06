Africa CEO Business Leadership Summit & Merit Awards 2025 set to gather Continent’s finest in Abuja

All roads lead to the capital city of Nigeria as Africa’s most visionary CEOs, business leaders, policy influencers, and innovators converge at the prestigious Africa CEO Business Leadership Summit & Africa CEO Merit Awards 2025. The high-level event is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, at the iconic Nicon Luxury Hotel Conference Hall, Abuja.

The summit, which has earned a reputation as one of Africa’s foremost gatherings of top-tier corporate minds and institutional leaders, is designed to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and celebrate excellence in leadership and enterprise across the continent.

This year’s theme will explore strategic leadership for sustainable economic transformation in Africa, with impactful discussions, masterclasses, and keynote addresses from distinguished speakers.

At the top of the list of keynote speakers is Hon. Justice Mainasara Umar Kogo, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, who will bring legal insights into ethical leadership, transparency, and governance—critical factors for sustainable growth on the continent.

Also billed to speak is Ambassador Stephen Idam Aluu, an internationally acclaimed business magnate and CEO of My Smart Global Group UK, whose work in global entrepreneurship and digital innovation has transformed lives and businesses across Africa and the diaspora.

Other notable speakers and panelists from across Africa and beyond will share strategic insights into leadership, investment, and scaling impact in today’s fast-changing economic landscape.

The event will climax with the Africa CEO Merit Awards 2025, an exclusive honors platform that recognizes outstanding CEOs, entrepreneurs, and public sector leaders whose vision, integrity, and achievements have significantly contributed to Africa’s development.

According to the Amb. Dr. Chris Oko Odey, the summit is not just a celebration of excellence, but a platform to ignite new partnerships and empower the next generation of African leaders.

Dignitaries, corporate giants, policymakers, and diplomatic representatives are expected to grace the occasion, making it one of the most impactful business and leadership events of the year.

