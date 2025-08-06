Abbey Mortgage Bank appoints John Okonkwo as Executive Director risk, operations

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, a leading institution in the mortgage sector, has strengthened its Executive Management team with the appointment of Mr. John Okonkwo as Executive Director, Finance, Risk, and Operations.

Mr. Okonkwo is an accomplished and experienced Finance and Operations Professional, Auditor, Risk Management Practitioner, Board and Corporate Governance Advisor, Compliance Risk Management and Sustainability Services Professional.

He has over 20 years of experience leading strategic initiatives across industries with a particular focus on financial services.

He is KPMG-trained, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and an Alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) of the Lagos Business School (LBS).

Mr. Okonkwo started his career at KPMG and held various finance, governance, risk and compliance positions at Heirs Holdings Group, United Bank for Africa Plc and VFD Group Plc.

In his new role, Okonkwo will be responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight across the Bank’s finance, risk management, and operations functions, ensuring they align with Abbey’s long-term vision of delivering innovative, customer-centric financial solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, High Chief Samuel Oni said, “We are delighted to welcome John to the Board.

His extensive experience across finance, risk management, and corporate governance will be instrumental in deepening our institutional resilience and driving operational excellence as we continue to position Abbey for long-term growth.”

On his part, Mobolaji Adewumi, Managing Director of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, said: “John’s appointment comes at a crucial time in our transformation journey.

Also, his deep expertise and leadership will further strengthen our operational backbone, helping us build a more resilient, efficient, and customer-focused institution.”

The appointment has been formally approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), following a thorough regulatory process.

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc remains committed to enhancing value for its customers and stakeholders.

