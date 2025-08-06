24 C
Lagos
August 6, 2025
Trending now

FG targets new strategy for job creation, launches revised National Employment Policy

Abbey Mortgage Bank appoints John Okonkwo as Executive Director risk, operations

Africa CEO Business Leadership Summit & Merit Awards 2025 set to gather…

Nigerian Woman, Nkiru Chima, 60, killed in Romford stabbing

Reflection with  Sola Adebawo : The Nigerian Story; When the Map Becomes…

Round Table Reception on reserved seats for women bill, organises by TOS,…

FCC seeks synergy with lawmakers to uphold equity, fairness in MDAs

FCTA to crack down on traffic offenders , destitute

NMDPRA hosts Stakeholders Consultation Forum on Midstream , Downstream Petroleum Safety and…

Police Standards: Two Police award winners to serve as sterling examples in…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Abbey Mortgage Bank appoints John Okonkwo as Executive Director risk, operations

by Peter Anayo0101

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, a leading institution in the mortgage sector, has strengthened its Executive Management team with the appointment of Mr. John Okonkwo as Executive Director, Finance, Risk, and Operations.

Mr. Okonkwo is an accomplished and experienced Finance and Operations Professional, Auditor, Risk Management Practitioner, Board and Corporate Governance Advisor, Compliance Risk Management and Sustainability Services Professional.

He has over 20 years of experience leading strategic initiatives across industries with a particular focus on financial services.

He is KPMG-trained, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and an Alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) of the Lagos Business School (LBS).

Mr. Okonkwo started his career at KPMG and held various finance, governance, risk and compliance positions at Heirs Holdings Group, United Bank for Africa Plc and VFD Group Plc.

In his new role, Okonkwo will be responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight across the Bank’s finance, risk management, and operations functions, ensuring they align with Abbey’s long-term vision of delivering innovative, customer-centric financial solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, High Chief Samuel Oni said, “We are delighted to welcome John to the Board.

His extensive experience across finance, risk management, and corporate governance will be instrumental in deepening our institutional resilience and driving operational excellence as we continue to position Abbey for long-term growth.”

On his part, Mobolaji Adewumi, Managing Director of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, said: “John’s appointment comes at a crucial time in our transformation journey.

Also, his deep expertise and leadership will further strengthen our operational backbone, helping us build a more resilient, efficient, and customer-focused institution.”

The appointment has been formally approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), following a thorough regulatory process.

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc remains committed to enhancing value for its customers and stakeholders.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Gov Eno presents N955bn budget estimate for 2025, to Akwa lbom Assembly

Editor

NDIC begins sale of landed properties, chattels of heritage Bank

Comfort

Tinubu seeks NASS approval for $21.5bn foreign loans, pension fund bond issuance of N757.9bn

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO