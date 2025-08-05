World Breastfeeding Week: Exclusive breastfeeding good for child spacing, mother’s health – UNICEF

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Bauchi Field Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that breastfeeding helps in the aspect of child spacing and reduction in childhood killer diseases.

Dr Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of the Field Office of the fund in Bauchi, stated this at a press conference to mark the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week in Bauchi with the theme “Supporting Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Future”.

She appealed to the Bauchi state government to approve six months’ maternity leave for nursing mothers in the state.

According to her, breast milk is the first food for the baby, which really helps in developing systems against diseases and building the nutrition level of the child.

She added that the six-month maternity leave, when approved, will enable mothers to observe the six months of exclusive breastfeeding and guarantee better care and better hygiene of the children.

“Starting with the formula we need to promote, 1,6,24. 1 is the first hour the baby needs to be initiated to breastfeeding for all the benefits of antibodies, it is the first food for the baby and it’s very good for the child”.

Dr. Nuzhat Rafique noted that mothers need the support of all to be able to breastfeed their babies exclusively for 6 months and then continue till 24 months with complementary food.

In line with the theme of the 2025 WBW, “System support for the moment”, she said support for nursing mothers is required to help them observe the 1,6,24 formula of breastfeeding.

According to her, “until and unless the woman is fully supported, it is very difficult for her to do the right things, initiate breastfeeding on time, continue breastfeeding, and complementary feeding till 24 months”.

“There are different social, cultural dynamics playing a role in it. So we all need family and community support to ensure that she gets all these done”.

“Let the policy be in place, the six months maternity leave, let exclusive breastfeeding be supported for every working mother”, she added.

Dr. Rafique expressed the need for some special arrangements in the workplaces for the mothers to continue to feed their children after returning from the six-month maternity leave.

“With the initiation of complementary feeding, they still need to continue with breastfeeding for 24 months. If they don’t have a good private place to feed the child, it will be difficult for them to continue feeding while working or performing to contributing to the state’s progress.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2