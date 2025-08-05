“Woman on a Mission”: Queens Conference 2025 to empower , reposition women in Lagos

On Saturday, August 16th, 2025, the atmosphere at Wordfeast Glorious Centre, 3B Shogbesan Lane, off Ezeagu Street, Ojo Road, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos, will be charged with anticipation as women from across the city and beyond gather for the much-anticipated Queens Conference 2025. This year’s edition, themed “Woman on a Mission”, promises to be a transformative experience for every attendee.

Queens Conference, now an annual highlight in the ministry’s calendar, is designed to impact the women’s world globally, changing the narrative and repositioning women to carry their divine responsibilities with courage and grace. It seeks to empower women to “wear all the caps that fit” despite life’s hurdles, offering explicit, Spirit-filled teachings from speakers who are not only gifted but are thriving in their respective fields of service and purpose.

According to the organisers, the theme “Woman on a Mission” is God’s timely message for today’s woman — the one whose heart beats for personal growth and whose deepest desire is the fulfillment of her divine assignment to humanity and the glory of God. The conference will explore the truth that every woman was created to meet a need, that understanding one’s purpose is the starting point of true well-being, and that every woman has a vital contribution to make to the earth through the legacy she leaves behind. Attendees can expect to be equipped to confront fears with courage, to embrace their mission with clarity, and to find their voice on the platform of impact.

The conference is open to women from all walks of life: single women driven by an unexplainable inner passion, married women who know there is more for them, teenage girls seeking to preserve the treasures God has entrusted to them, and all who are determined to “die empty,” having poured out every gift and talent entrusted to them.

This year’s event will feature dynamic speakers — Pastor Mrs. Funmi Haruna, Pastor Mrs. Blessing Ojomu, among others, while Pastor Inem Israel remains the host. According to the host, who reiterated that this gathering is far more than just a date on the calendar. “A woman on a mission is unstoppable,” she affirmed. “This conference is not just another event; it is a place where lives will be transformed, burdens will be lifted, and dreams will find wings.”

Pastor Inem Israel sees the mission as one of urgency and influence.

“Our mission as women is bigger than ourselves,” she said. “We are called to shape families, influence communities, and impact nations. On August 16th, we will equip women with the tools to rise boldly into that calling.”

For Pastor Blessing Ojomu, the conference is a sacred birthing ground for dreams.

“Every woman carries a seed — a vision, a purpose, a dream. Sometimes, it takes the right atmosphere for that seed to grow. Queens Conference 2025 is that atmosphere,” she declared.

Past editions of the Queens Conference have drawn large crowds and sparked countless testimonies of renewed purpose and restored hope. This year’s gathering, organisers say, will be even more intense, personal, and transformative. Attendance is free, but seats are limited, so women are encouraged to arrive early.

For many, Queens Conference 2025 will not simply be an event — it will be the day they step into their mission with renewed strength and unshakable clarity.

For more info about the program, call

Pst Pleasant‎: +2348098422557‎‎, &

Pst Juliet‎: ‎‎07036215335‎‎

