UNICEF tasks Bauchi govt on resource mobilization for CNF, commends ALGON for release of N100m

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Bauchi state government has been tasked on the need to ensure timely resource mobilization into the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), an initiative of the United Nations Children’s Fund to save malnourished children.

Disclosing this to newsmen during a press conference in her office to mark the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), Chief of Field Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique said that more children have been malnourished in the past, leading to chronic malnutrition and stunted growth..

According to her, a lot of children in Bauchi state are malnourished and the nutritional status of the state is very poor.

She then appreciated the Local government Chairmen for releasing the N100,000,000 they pledged to Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), and appealed to the state government to release the N200,000,000 it also pledged.

Dr. Rafique also encouraged the state government to play its role by providing adequate skill birth attendance across healthcare facilities in the state in order to support mothers.

She added, “If there are skilled birth attendants, there are chances that mothers would comply with the timely initiation of babies to breastfeeding within the first hour.”,

Dr. Rafique stated that if the health providers are trained properly for essential newborn care, there are more chances that mothers would be facilitated to do first hour initiation of breastfeeding and continue exclusively.

Speaking on behalf of the Bauchi state Government, the state Nutrition Officer, Abubakar Saleh thanked UNICEF for supporting the state in terms of improving the health living of pregnant women and children under 5 years old.

He pointed out that the support is not limited to nutrition but other aspects of the health sector, and disclosed that the Bauchi state government is doing its best to see that indicators are improved for breastfeeding and nutrition.

Abubakar Saleh added, “We are doing our part together with donor partners, especially the UNICEF and Alive and Thrive, that are working on maternal, infant and young children nutrition in the area of social and behavioral change”.

