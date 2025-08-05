Senator Wadada pays a courtesy visit to gov Abdullahi Sule

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Senator Ahmad Aliyu Wadada, representing Nasarawa West Zone of Nasarawa State at the Red Chambers, in the company of the Chairman and members of the Sen. Wadada Youth Ambassadors, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, at the Government House, Lafia.

The purpose of the visit was to appreciate the Governor for his unwavering support, goodwill, and visible commitment that contributed immensely to the success of Senator Wadada’s turbaning ceremony as Magajin-Dangin Lafiyan Bare-Bari, which took place on August 2nd, 2025, at the Lafia Emir’s Palace.

Senator Wadada commended Governor Sule not only for honoring the occasion with his esteemed presence but also for the warm reception and outstanding hospitality extended to all guests who graced the event. He described it as a true reflection of the Governor’s humility, maturity, and inclusive leadership.

Furthermore, the Senator applauded the Governor’s strides in the areas of infrastructure, youth empowerment, industrialization, and the continued peace and stability across Nasarawa State.

As a federal lawmaker and proud son of the state, Senator Wadada reaffirmed his readiness to continue liaising with Governor Sule to attract more developmental projects to his constituency and to the state at large.

He pledged to use his office to promote the shared interests of the people and to support initiatives aimed at deepening progress and unity in Nasarawa State.

