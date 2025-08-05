27.1 C
Lagos
August 5, 2025
Trending now

Interactive Session with the leadership of Fed Character Commission , Committee held…

“Woman on a Mission”: Queens Conference 2025 to empower , reposition women…

Makinde, Delana, Marhino, others pour glowing tributes on late Raymond Zard

2027: APC stakeholders gives Tinubu an ultimatum: Drop Shettima or lose North…

Senator Wadada pays a courtesy visit to gov Abdullahi Sule

UNICEF tasks Bauchi govt on resource mobilization for CNF, commends ALGON for…

Police arrest seven suspects linked to murder of 46 year-old lawyer in…

Expert urges concerted efforts to make Nigeria top tourist destination

World Breastfeeding Week: Exclusive breastfeeding good for child spacing, mother’s health –…

Abia govt. orders additional 20 electric buses for mass transit

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Senator Wadada pays a courtesy visit to gov Abdullahi Sule

by Peter Anayo0104

CYRIL  MBAH, Abuja

Senator Ahmad Aliyu Wadada, representing Nasarawa West Zone of Nasarawa State at the Red Chambers, in the company of the Chairman and members of the Sen. Wadada Youth Ambassadors, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, at the Government House, Lafia.

The purpose of the visit was to appreciate the Governor for his unwavering support, goodwill, and visible commitment that contributed immensely to the success of Senator Wadada’s turbaning ceremony as Magajin-Dangin Lafiyan Bare-Bari, which took place on August 2nd, 2025, at the Lafia Emir’s Palace.

Senator Wadada commended Governor Sule not only for honoring the occasion with his esteemed presence but also for the warm reception and outstanding hospitality extended to all guests who graced the event. He described it as a true reflection of the Governor’s humility, maturity, and inclusive leadership.

Furthermore, the Senator applauded the Governor’s strides in the areas of infrastructure, youth empowerment, industrialization, and the continued peace and stability across Nasarawa State.

As a federal lawmaker and proud son of the state, Senator Wadada reaffirmed his readiness to continue liaising with Governor Sule to attract more developmental projects to his constituency and to the state at large.

He pledged to use his office to promote the shared interests of the people and to support initiatives aimed at deepening progress and unity in Nasarawa State.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tipper drivers refute ambushing, killing SASA personnel

Peter Anayo

NAPS lauds Adeleke for reviving Osun Cooperative College

Peter Anayo

Barau offers scholarships to 1000 students, facilitates 7 university study centres

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO