Police arrest seven suspects linked to murder of 46 year-old lawyer in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Police in Rivers State says its operatives have arrested seven suspects linked to the murder of Barrister BRIGHT OWHOR last month by unidentified gunmen in Port Harcourt.

Barrister Bright Owhor we learnt was killed at 19c Market road, Rumuomasi, area of the state on July 6, 2025.

In a statement by the Spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-koko said the suspects were arrested by Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit deployed to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to her, those arrested were Prince Samuel, the Armed operative, Daniel Godwin, the driver of the getaway vehicle, Henry Peters, the arm supplier who allegedly shot the victim.

Others include: Godfrey Emmanuel m’ a.k.a. Ibu, the gang leader, Chukwu Nneji, Justice Dimkpa and Promise Wikere , handlers of stolen vehicles.

The statement noted that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Deygbam Secret Cult Group and they all admitted to their roles in the murder, the withdrawal of funds from the victim’s bank account, and involvement in recent cult-related violence between BS and G12 Deygbam factions in Diobu, Port Harcourt

The statement also said the operatives recovered exhibits which include: One MTN SIM card, Four locally made pistols, Seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, Two live cartridges, One Mini Bus and One Toyota Camry.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has commended the Operatives, which underscores the commitment of the Command to the safety and security of all residents.

