Nestlé Pure Life reinforces brand commitment to sustainability with clear cap implementation

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Nestlé Nigeria has introduced new clear caps across its Pure Life bottled water range to boost recyclability.

The clear caps, first introduced with the launch of the 33cl Nestlé Pure Life bottles, now feature on all bottle sizes, excluding Nestlé Pure Life Protect.

By eliminating the traditional blue color pigmentation, the clear cap makes it easier for recyclers to identify, sort, and repurpose the material, helping to reduce plastic waste and promote a circular economy.

This change reinforces Nestlé Nigeria’s long-term commitment to more sustainable packaging solutions.

Speaking on the brand’s decision to introduce the clear cap, Olutayo Olatunji, Business Executive Officer, Nestlé Waters, said, “At Nestlé Pure Life, caring for our consumers and for the planet in every possible way has always been at the heart of what we do.

“We remain passionate about delivering safe, quality water, we’re equally committed to protecting our planet. The clear cap isn’t just a design update; it is a reflection of our deeper commitment to sustainability.

“From being the first and the only water brand to introduce 50per cent PET in our bottles, which cuts virgin plastic use by half, to now eliminating colored bottle caps, every step we take is intentional, aimed at creating a 360-hydration experience that prioritizes both people and the planet,” he said.

As conversations around plastic pollution and environmental responsibility continue to grow, packaging innovation has become a powerful driver of positive change for forward-thinking companies.

Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestlé Nigeria, emphasized the company’s commitment to this shift.

She said, “At Nestlé, sustainability is not a buzzword; it is a responsibility. Introducing the clear cap represents a meaningful shift in how we design with purpose.

“Across our brand categories, we are thinking beyond function to impact, creating packaging that works for consumers, supports our recycling partners, and protects the planet.

”This development contributes to Nestlé’s global ambition to make 100 per cent of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

“Locally, it reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enable a more sustainable hydration experience in Nigeria, one that meets evolving consumer needs while preserving natural resources for future generations,” said.

