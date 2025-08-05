Makinde, Delana, Marhino, others pour glowing tributes on late Raymond Zard

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged privileged Nigerians to emulate the entrepreneurship spirit of a renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Chief (Dr) Raymond Zard, who gave all to create wealth and lift many out of poverty.

The governor stated that without intensive production, skills acquisition, knowledge-based initiatives, and development of entrepreneurs, which Zard stood for, natural resources alone cannot take Nigeria out of poverty.

Makinde stated this at the weekend during the one-year remembrance held in honour of the late industrialist, and Chairman of Zard Group of Companies, at his Iyaganku residence in Ibadan.

Chief Raymond Zard, the Babalaje of Ibadanland, a naturalised Nigerian, died last year at 86.

Makinde, along with other eminent Nigerians, eulogised the renowned industrialist and philanthropist, describing him as a “Ray of Hope”.

Governor Makinde noted that the late Babalaje of Ibadanland contributed immensely to the economic development of Oyo State, especially Ibadanland, during his lifetime.

The governor also singled out the immense contribution of Zartech farms, Day Old Chicks, a brilliant contribution towards the nation’s development at ensuring food security in the country.

He said: “I have been hearing about Chief Raymond Zard for quite a while, but I did not have the opportunity to meet him until I became the governor, and it was a chance meeting.

My childhood friend, Demola Ajibike, got in touch with me after I became governor and said he wanted to dedicate a hall building in honour of Baba.

I said, well, I would come there. At least, it would be an opportunity for me to meet this great man whom I had been hearing about.

“I met him on the road here, full of energy. Before that meeting, I was in Akure as the Governor-elect. I was coming back to Ibadan, and the portion of the road between Akure to Ilesha stood out.

I remembered when that road was constructed in 2014/2015 , during President Goodluck Jonathan’s time.

” So, I started asking questions. Who constructed this road?

And some people said it was KOPEK. I said Where is KOPEK? They said the construction company is based in Ibadan. And then they linked the company to Baba.

So, I was eager to meet with him and ask him. Since that day, there have been no regrets that I met him

“We cannot talk about infrastructural development in Oyo State without mentioning KOPEK. They have bent backwards, accommodated us, and they have been very professional.

“I have about maybe two or three lessons, which I learned from my interaction with Baba. You know, I listen to our people when they say Nigeria has natural resources, so we don’t have any business with poverty.

But natural resources alone can never take anyone anywhere.

” He set up all these companies, Zartech till today, Day Old chicks are everywhere, infact , anywhere in the country, they will ask for Zartech Day Old chicks and sell them at premium , all around the country.

I am aware that is the brainchild of Baba Raymond Zard. And it is linked to what you can measure on index for development.

When talking about food security in the country, Zartech farms, chicks are all over the place, all at ensuring that we are producing what we are eating”.

In his remarks, the founder of Educare Trust, Dr. Tony Marhino, described late Babalaje of Ibadanland as an amazing meteor that shatters and scatters into a million stars, touching and illuminating the lives of many people.

Speaking further on Chief Raymond Zard’s sense of philanthropy, Marhino said: ” And Uncle Ray shared more than his fortune.

He shared his home. He shared his possession. He shared his mind, intellect, and he offered so much to so many people beyond financial assistance. And I’m not sure that he is replaceable.”

In an emotion-laden eulogy, Mr. Camile Zard, the son of late Chief Raymond Zard, described his father as a pillar of support, saying: ” My father left behind a huge void that no one can ever fill. My father was truly irreplaceable.”

According to him, my father worked tirelessly, with unmatched commitment and dedication, alongside his brothers, William Zard, Maurice Zard, and Elie Zard to hold and preserve the Zard family name and values in Nigeria.

Together, they built a legacy that will endure for generations to come.

Among eminent Nigerians who gathered to remember the virtues of the late philanthropist are the Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan Diocese, Archbishop Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin; Chief and Mrs. Akin Delana SAN; Mr. Sean Alakija; Dr. Tony Marhino; Senator Sharafadeen Alli; Professor and Mrs. Ben Emikpe; Professor Mrs. Oyin Olurin; Dr. and Mrs D.O.Ladipo; Mr. Yomi Salami; Professor and Mrs. Timi Tayo; the Managing Director, Kopek Construction Limited, and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Issam Feghali; Mrs. Dele Ige; Dr and Mrs. Femi Ogunlusi; Mr. and Mrs. Camile Zard; the Managing Director of Zartech Limited; and his wife, Mr. and Mrs Eliaz, Mrs. Dele Ige, and Professor and Mrs. Olatoye Ojo; Mr. and Mrs. Fisan Bankale and Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, and wife, Professor and Mrs. K.O. Adebowale.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2