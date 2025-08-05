27.1 C
Lagos
August 5, 2025
Interactive Session with the leadership of Fed Character Commission , Committee held…

“Woman on a Mission”: Queens Conference 2025 to empower , reposition women…

Makinde, Delana, Marhino, others pour glowing tributes on late Raymond Zard

2027: APC stakeholders gives Tinubu an ultimatum: Drop Shettima or lose North…

Senator Wadada pays a courtesy visit to gov Abdullahi Sule

UNICEF tasks Bauchi govt on resource mobilization for CNF, commends ALGON for…

Police arrest seven suspects linked to murder of 46 year-old lawyer in…

Expert urges concerted efforts to make Nigeria top tourist destination

World Breastfeeding Week: Exclusive breastfeeding good for child spacing, mother’s health –…

Abia govt. orders additional 20 electric buses for mass transit

Interactive Session with the leadership of Fed Character Commission , Committee held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo061

L—R… Members of the Committee, Hon Awaji-inombek Abiante, Hon Paul Nnabuchi, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Anthony Adepeju and Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Character Commission, Hon Ahmed  Idris Wase, during the Interactive Session with the leadership of the Federal Character Commission and the Committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO:  Anayo Opara.

 

