Ibadan kingmakers nominate Ladoja as 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The former governor of Oyo state, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on Monday was listed as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, in a unanimous decision by the kingmakers, otherwise known as the Olubadan-In-Council .

The demise of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, marked the end of his reign and the beginning of the process to appoint his successor.

With the formal nomination by the Olubadan-In-Council, Oba Ladoja on Monday, he is now pronounced as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

According to Ibadan tradition, the state Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, in an agreed date, will present the certificate and staff of office during a coronation ceremony.

The nomination was made on Monday during a meeting held at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State. Although the nominee, Oba Ladoja, was not present at the crucial gathering, all members of the council signed the official nomination.

Presiding over the meeting, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, confirmed the council’s unanimous decision.

“We have all signed and nominated Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Oba Ajibola stated.

He added that while preparations are ongoing, the installation would not take place this week due to burial arrangements for the late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away on Monday, July 7, 2025.

“The late Olubadan will be buried this week. So, this week is not feasible,” Ajibola explained.

“It is up to Governor Seyi Makinde to decide whether the coronation will take place in one week, two weeks, or three.”

Oba Ladoja, a business mogul, is next in line under the traditional rotational system of succession in Ibadanland.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2