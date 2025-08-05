Expert urges concerted efforts to make Nigeria top tourist destination

A tourism expert, Ayo Omotoso, has urged stakeholders, including the government and private sector, to help ensure that Nigeria becomes a top tourist destination in Africa.

Omotoso said this at a news conference on the forthcoming 2025 Destination Nigeria Governors’ Tourism Conference, on Monday in Lagos.

Omotoso, who is the convener of the forthcoming conference, said that the Nigerian tourism industry could become a major driver of job creation, revenue generation and national unity if properly harnessed.

According to Omotoso, tourism is a global phenomenon that offers numerous benefits.

He added that countries including South Africa, Uganda and Kenya have prioritised their potential to drive economic growth and development.

He, however, said tourism remained one of the most viable and underutilised sectors in Nigeria’s economy.

He said that each of Nigeria’s 36 states possessed unique tourism assets, from festivals, natural wonders to historical and cultural sites.

Omotoso said these assets could be transformed into thriving economic opportunities if properly marketed and developed.

“Nigeria’s unique festival products and tourist attractions can generate significant traffic inflow, boosting the country’s internally generated revenue.

“Each state in Nigeria has a unique comparative advantage in terms of tourism products.

“With over 45 breathtaking waterfalls across the country, the potential for revenue generation and job creation is immense,” he said.

He further urged state governments to take ownership of their tourism products and actively support domestic tourism initiatives that could contribute to long-term national development.

Omotoso said the 2025 Destination Nigeria Governors’ Tourism Conference would create a platform for stakeholders to explore tourism as a tool for economic development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is scheduled to hold from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26 in Abuja.

The event is aimed at ensuring that stakeholders discover tourism potential for job creation and utilise it as a social instrument.

The conference is also aimed at positioning Nigeria on the global tourism map, showcasing and developing cultural values, and promoting peace and unity through cultural integration.

Omotoso said the conference will feature a domestic tourism expo, cultural showcases, exhibitions, digital innovation panels and the Nigeria Sustainable Tourism Awards. (NAN)

