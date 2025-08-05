Customs intercepts cargo of 1,620 extinct birds at MMIA, Ikeja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, Lagos, has intercepted a cargo of over 1,620 Ringneck Parakeets (Parrots) and Canaries bound for illegal export to Kuwait.

The Area Controller, Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, Comptroller Michael Awe, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

He said that the interception of the cargo was by vigilant officers at its control post at the airport on July 31.

Awe said that the command and its personnel had resolved that no illegal shipment would slip through the cracks at the airport.

“Furthermore, these live birds, over 1,620 in number: Ringneck, Parakeets (Parrots) and Canaries (Green and Yellow Fronted) are protected species.

“These birds ought to have been accompanied by a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) permit.

“As Nigeria is a signatory to the CITES of Wild Fauna and Flora, we, are therefore charged with the responsibility to ensure that the international trade in specimens of this kind follow due process.

“This is a cargo that should have been accompanied by required permits and other required documentations; to prove that the birds were legally obtained.

“This is to ensure that the trade will not be detrimental to their survival, likewise, all other endangered species,” the controller said.

Awe said that the command would intensify the investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

He said that the NCS would hand over the fragile creatures to a sister agency, the National Parks Service (NPS).

He said this was in the spirit of collaboration, inter-agency cooperation, and in line with the policy trust of Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale, the current Chairman, World Customs Organisation Council. (NAN)

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2