Bayelsa PVC Exercise: INEC warns that double voter registration is a crime

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

As preparations ramp up for the continuous voter registration CVR exercise in Bayelsa state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a stern warning to citizens, double registration is a criminal offence and will be prosecuted.

Speaking at a press briefing in Yenagoa, the INEC resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa, Mallam Isah Shaka Ehimeakhe, reminded the public that registering more than once for a permanent voter’s card (PVC) is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

“Anyone who has already been issued a PVC or completed registration in the past should not attempt to register again Ehimeakhe cautioned, doing so amounts to double registration, which is a violation of the law.”

He referenced Section 114(b) of the Electoral Act 2022, which explicitly outlaws double registration; offenders risk facing fines, imprisonment, or both.

Ehimeakhe also highlighted that INEC’s automated biometric identification system (ABIS) is highly effective at detecting multiple registrations and will flag any individual attempting to bypass the system.

“Voter registration is both a fundamental right and a civic responsibility; no citizen can participate in an election unless they are duly registered, he stated.

He called on all eligible Nigerians, particularly those who have turned 18 and are yet to register, to take advantage of the CVR window.

The commission is committed to ensuring that every eligible Nigerian has access to register and vote ,INEC will work closely with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure the registration process is secure, credible, and transparent.

The newly appointed administrative secretary, mrs Eme Agbor, also urges the citizens to participate early once it’s started, not to miss still deadline or rush.

