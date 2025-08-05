Afrobasket trophy: Like Super Falcons, Tinubu gifts D’Tigress players $100,000 each, national honours

L-r… Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu; Vice President, Kashim Shettima, players of the victorious female national basketball team, D’Tigress, displaying the AfroBasket Women trophy during a reception at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, announced a reward of $100,000 for each member of the victorious national female basketball team, D’Tigress.

Represented by the Vice-President Kashim Shettima, the president announced the reward at a reception organised for the team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Abuja.

The President, who commended the team for making Nigeria proud, also conferred National Honours on the players and gave each of them a flat.

” It is my honour and privilege, on behalf of President Tinubu, to announce national honours for the team, coach, and technical staff; $100,000 for each player;

” $50,000 for the coach and technical team, and more rewards to come. This is true leadership—recognising and rewarding those who have excelled for our nation. “

Tinubu noted that beyond being ambassadors of the nation and symbols of excellence, the players reminded the nation the power of sports to unite a diverse nation.

” Your victory is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. You have brought home not just a trophy, but valuable lessons for all Nigerians.

” It is a great honour, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu GCFR, to welcome our formidable D’Tigress to the State House.

” Once again, you are continental champions and now the top African team to qualify for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup pre-qualifying tournament.

” You conquered Africa with a score of 78 to 64—showcasing not just tactical skill, but remarkable determination and resilience.

“The entire nation stands behind you with pride and support, ” Tinubu said.

He applauded Coach Rena Wakama, saying ” you embody the evolution of leadership in Nigerian sports.

” Your quiet strength and remarkable achievements have shattered ceilings and inspired countless young girls across Nigeria.

” You truly deserve your accolades as the best coach in Africa and beyond.

“To Amy Okonkwo, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and Ezinne Kalu, the top scorer in the final, your brilliance lifted the whole team, but most importantly, you played for Nigeria and made us all proud.

” My dear daughters, you faced challenges bravely, especially in the final quarter, responding not with panic but with poise.

” When you wore the green and white, it was more than just a uniform—you wore it with purpose, and now you wear the crown of African basketball for the fifth consecutive time. “

He noted that Nigerian women had never failed the nation in sports, adding that from the Super Falcons on the world stage, to record-breakers on the track, “and now a basketball dynasty.

” Our women have consistently been a source of pride and have proven that where preparation meets opportunity, Nigerian excellence prevails.

” We owe you more than applause. That is why, under this administration, sports is being repositioned as a key pillar for national development and economic growth.

” Sports is not just entertainment—it is infrastructure, education, diplomacy, and a powerful tool for youth employment and national transformation.”

Tinubu expressed appreciation to the National Sports Commission for renewed focus on athlete welfare, institutional reform, grassroots support, and performance-based development.

According to him, the results are evident, ” and we are proud of you.

“The Nigerian Basketball Federation, led by Malam Ahmadu Kida, also deserves recognition for consistent team development and dedication to Nigeria’s sporting glory.

” Our government will ensure that D’Tigress, their technical team, and sports leadership in Nigeria are appropriately recognised and rewarded.

” You have made us proud, and we will stand by you as you prepare for the global stage.

“To all Nigerian youth, let the story of D’Tigress inspire you. Greatness stems from hard work, discipline, and belief.

” Nigeria belongs to those who dare to dream and are willing to give their all to realise those dreams. D’Tigress: you are champions, role models, pathfinders, and true daughters of this land. “

Earlier, the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, said it was not just a win on the court but a resounding statement of “hard work, excellence, and national pride.”

She noted that the victory of the D’Tigress was a moment that will stick with generations of Nigeria girls and women.

She encouraged them to pursue greatness, describing the victory as a clear lesson that hard work and teamwork are key to success.

She said while the nation was yet to get over the euphoria of the women’s football team’s victory, D’Tigress had given the nation “another reason to believe in the power of Nigerian women to break barriers and set new records”. (NAN)

