Abia govt. orders additional 20 electric buses for mass transit

Abia government has ordered 20 additional electric buses for mass transit in addition to the 20 ordered earlier and increased the charging stations from 10 to 20.

The State commissioner of Information, Okey Kanu said this during a press briefing on the outcome of the Abia State Government Executive Council Meeting at the Government House, Umuahia on Monday.

Kanu said out of the first 20 buses expected to arrive in November, 12 will operate in Aba while eight will operate in Umuahia.

He said that among the remaining 20, some will operate on the Ohafia-Bende axis, adding that the arrival of the buses will transform the transport sector of the state.

Kanu said the construction of the bus terminals in Umuahia and Aba were ongoing alongside junction improvement works and building of bus shelters.

He also revealed that: “Abia state government in conjunction with Ethnocentric limited has taken on board 1,200 Abia youths for the second cohort of Fashion Future Skills Programme in garments and leather works.

“This programme is design to impart skills to Abia youths in garment-making and leatherworks.

“The programme has so far attracted over $3 million in sponsorship funding from MasterCard Foundation.”

He said Abia State Sports Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy have lunched the ambitious Abia State Creative Talent Hunt Initiative. Kanu said the hunt is designed to empower young innovators and talents in music. He said the Sports Ministry was working assiduously to celebrate this year’s Youth Day slated for 6th to 12th August entitled “Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Future”. The commissioner said the activities lined up for the event included a youth assembly, symposium and interstate youth exchange visits.

He also added that Abia has procured a Wheelchair-accessible bus for disabled athletes for the International Sports Championships coming up on September 3 to 12 October.

Kanu said the Falconets from Abia who won the tournament for Nigeria will be appreciated in December because they hurriedly return to their clubs for engagements.