2027: PDP political gerrymandering has come to an end, Bode George boasts

…As party inaugurates screening c’ttee for State Exco

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday inaugurated a 13-member screening committee for the State Executive positions ahead of the party convention.

The inauguration which took place at the party secretariat, 13A, Ajao Road, Off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, was to prepare the ground ahead of the party’s congresses at the ward, local, State levels.

The former Deputy National chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George who is the leader in the State stated before the inauguration that the gathering was meant to solidify the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Members of the committee are Dr Remi Akitoye (chairman), Mrs Onikepo Oshodi, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Mrs Aduke Maina, Dr Niran Adeniji and Elder John Agbaje.

Others are: Aare Fakunle Rasaq, Alhaja Olorunkemi Babs, Alhaji Yusuf Sikiru, Alhaji Olatunji Hassan, Dr Ogunbambi Lai, Evangelist Olajumoke Akinola and Rev. Ahisu Dansu (secretariat).

Terms of reference for the committee include: Membership of the party, Curriculum Vitae, Position applied for, Contributions to the party, consistency with the party, performance in the past, dedication and commitment, capacity to the post, fine character, aim and goal in seeking the position and loyalty to the party.

In his address, Bode George said, “The essence of this gathering is as a result of the discussion by NEC of the party to commence congresses at the ward, local and state levels before the convention of the party.

“I want to reaffirm, the experiences of the past made us to start in-house; these are not only the eggheads but they are the custodians of the party.

“They will screen you so that we can eliminate acrimony. We saw the result of the past; it was as if the party is dead, so they will subject you to all kinds of questions.”

The PDP chieftain added, “This is Lagos State’s internal organization to make sure we are stable before the national starts their own. This is a mock exam before the real examination.

“We are bringing credibility straight back to the party. You must be grounded, you must be solid before they can recommend you, that you are worthy enough for the party,” he stated.

The Atona Oodua boasted that the crisis in the party in the few months is all over, noting that they are ready to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“The political gerrymandering of the PDP has come to an end. This party must be re-engineered after the crisis, they thought it was all over. They said PDP has collapsed structures into APC

“The new PDP will be people-focused. There is hunger in the land, there is anger in the land, wherever you go in the country.

“I want to alert Mr President in Abuja, all is not well. We have decided to reorganize our party so that we will be able to give him a good fight in 2027,” he added.

While speaking on factors responsible for the initial crisis within the party, the elder statesman said, “All of us can’t be President, all of us can’t be ministers or governors. Let our purpose be for the people. The base is the power; it is bottom to the top.”

Continuing, he stated, “The current constitution is a military constitution where everybody runs to Abuja. Let the will of the people prevail. So greed, avarice, and self-centredness should be dropped into the ocean.

“We need steadfastness and good neighborliness. What you will not accept, don’t do it to others. The greed do not do good to us. Have you ever seen anyone being buried along with his laurels?” He queried.

$As we leave here, let’s sell the message to the people of Nigeria; let’s convince them that we have the capacity and commitment that it will be well with them,” he assured.

“The lesson we have learnt from our crisis is to straighten out the country. The intention is to move Nigeria to an enviable nation, we will be recognizable,” Bode George noted.

In his acceptance on behalf of other committee members, the chairman said, “We pledged and swore to an oath that we will do our best in the assignment given to us. This assignment is for us to have a new foundation for the PDP not only in Lagos but also to the whole federation.

“If we get it right here in Lagos, they will decide to copy us. I want to reassure you that God being on our side, we shall deliver.”

