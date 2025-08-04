We’re focused on enabling a stable, efficient upstream sector- Komolafe, NUPRC CEO

UGO AMADI

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Commission Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe has reassured oil and gas stakeholders in the country that the commission is firmly and strongly focused on enabling a stable, efficient, and forward-looking upstream sector, one that balances the imperatives of energy security, environmental responsibility, and economic sustainability.

The commission CCE who was represented at the event by Mr.Enorense Amadasu, Executive Commissioner, Development and Production , Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission expressed its commitment to driving innovation in oil and gas through emerging technologies and sustainable practices.

Komolafe gave the assurance while delivering a goodwill message at the opening session of the SPE Nigeria Annual International Conference And Exhibition (NAICE) 2025 in Lagos,

The theme of the conference is ‘Building A Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources And Policy’

According to him ,’’Technology is central to enabling a dynamic and vibrant industry. Today, we are witnessing a shift in exploration, development and production methods anchored on technological transformation.

‘’At the Commission, we are promoting technology adaptation and sanctioning novel technologies in all areas of E&P – from traditional operations to innovative approaches for decarbonisation and emission reduction. ‘’ he stated

He said that NUPRC has embraced technology in its regulatory operations to enhance service delivery, improve turnaround time and rejig its business process. These are not just technical upgrades; they are part of our broader effort to entrench transparency, promote accountability and reduce costs – all geared towards enabling industry growth and vitality.

Also, he recognise that a reliable and vibrant supply chain is critical for reducing lead times, lowering costs, and strengthening national capacity. We have taken deliberate steps to create a regulatory environment that supports the growth of service companies, both international and indigenous. Our approach to regulatory enablement is geared towards domestication of technology, promoting local manufacturing, and enhancing overall supply chain resilience.

He noted that beyond regulation, the Commission is implementing core initiatives to drive positive industry actions and imperatives. To begin with, just last week, the Commission assembled industry practitioners to deliberate on a workable strategy to foster cluster development in the shallow and deepwater. Through an industry-wide implementation vehicle, we will evolve policy frameworks and operational mechanisms to valorise stranded or marginally economic oil & gas resources through joint development strategies.

While thanking the organizers , he expressed that the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) has proven to be a leading light amongst industry events in fostering discourse on oil & gas matters and promoting engagements on contemporary energy issues.

He expressed that ‘’It is for this reason that we join voices with our industry leaders, the Honourable Ministers of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil and Gas), and well-meaning industry stakeholders to felicitate with SPE Nigeria Council on the 48th National Annual International Conference and Exhibition – an industry annual event ever since its inception in 1976!

He said that there is no gainsaying that the SPE is global community of engineers, scientists and related energy professionals who have contributed in no small measure to the body of knowledge and the advancement of the Oil & Gas industry, and growth of the national economy.

Highlighting progress since the Petroleum Industry Act was enacted in 2021, Komolafe said 21 key regulations have been gazetted so far.

“These regulations give clarity to investors, streamline administration, and align operations with national and global priorities,” he said.

Among them are the Upstream Petroleum Measurement Regulations, which promote accountability through real-time, technology-driven production measurement.

Also included are the Gas Flaring, Venting, and Methane Emissions Regulations, aimed at reducing emissions and embedding sustainability.

Beyond regulations, he said NUPRC is implementing core initiatives to accelerate industry development.

These include a recent stakeholders’ forum to develop strategies for cluster development in shallow and deepwater basins.

“Through collaboration, we aim to unlock stranded or marginal fields via joint development strategies,” he said.

He noted progress with the 1 Million Barrels Per Day Incremental Production Initiative.

He said: “We peaked at 1.8 million barrels daily last month, averaging 1.78 million.

“We are optimising the Maximum Efficient Rate, managing produced water, and coordinating shutdowns to reduce disruptions.”

Komolafe said NUPRC is driving the Upstream Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Blueprint, based on seven pillars to attract investment and maintain competitiveness.

“We urge all operators to embed decarbonisation in field development, facility design, and production activities.

“Achieving a sustainable future requires trade-offs, collaboration, and innovation. NAICE discussions must become measurable outcomes,” he said.