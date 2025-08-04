Tension rises in Rundele as Omofo Community protests exclusion from councilorship in Rivers LG polls

•Says zoning arrangement should be respected

There is tension in Rundele Clan Ward 7, in Emohua local government area of Rivers State over plans by the immediate past Councilor of the ward, Hon. Emenike Wokama, to return for second tenure in the forthcoming LGA elections in the state, against the over age-long zoning arrangement in the area.

Leadership of the APC in Rundele Ward 7, inline with Rundele zoning formula in the clan’s representation at the Emohua Legislative Assembly, had last week nominated Mr. Vincent Wuzor from Omofo, as their councilorship candidate on a consensus arrangement, but he was dropped on Saturday, and allegedly replaced with the immediate past Councilor, Hon. Emenike Wokama.

The situation we learnt did not go down well with stakeholders in the community as it truncated the proposed party primaries in the ward, while Wokama was imposed on the people to return for a second time.

Following the development, youths of Omofo Community in Rundele protested against the second term ambition of Emenike Wokama, accusing him of trying to cause a crisis in the area, with claims that his emergence was the directive of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and ex-Council Chairman, Chidi Lloyd.

The youths who marched across the communities of the clan, to the Palace of the Paramount Ruler, HRH Eze Damian Ejiohuo, vowed to resist the return of Emenike Wokama for a second tenure, insisting that Mgbuelia Community has served out their turn, and that it is the turn of Omofo to produce the next Councilor of their Ward 7 at the council.

They advised that the zoning arrangement of Councilorship position in the five communities of Rundele should be respected, warning that Hon. Emenike Wokama and his cronies should be held responsible should there be any crisis or bridge of peace in Rundele Clan, urging the Paramount Ruler, the clan Council of Chiefs and other stakeholders to call him to order.

Addressing newsmen, the leader of the protesters and Chairman, Omofo Youth Federation (OYF) Community, Comrade Kpomasuruchi Dimpka, said the youths and Omofo Community will resist every attempt to steal the mandate of their people by all means.

He said, “We are here to protest not as members of any political party, but as youths of Omofo Community.

We are protesting against the attempt to deny us our right. We are protesting against injustice.

“The people of Rundele are peace-loving, and over the years, we have maintained a zoning arrangement in both our traditional rulership and councilorship positions among the five communities in Rundele.

In the zoning arrangement, Mgbuolua community takes first, followed by Mgbuelia, before Omofo, then Egamini and Agba-Ndele.

“Mgbuelia Community produced the last Councilor in the last administration under Chidi Lloyd in the person of Hon. Emenike Wokama, and they have completed their tenure.

Now, it is the turn of Omofo Community to produce the next Councilor in the August 30, 2025 LGA elections, but what we are hearing today is that Emenike Wokama has been asked to go back for second tenure.

“It has never happened before, no community has ever gone for second tenure in Rundele, and we will resist it at all cost. It is Omofo’s turn.

“So, for the interest of peace and continuous unity in Rundele, we are calling on the Eze Nwe Eli Rundele N’ogbo, HRH Eze Damian Ejiohuo, the Rundele Council of Chiefs and other stakeholders to call Emenike Wokama to order, and let the right of Omofo people be given to them.”

Also speaking, Dr Okechukwu Omeodu said, “We are protesting today because we don’t want crisis in Rundele. At this point any problem or imminent conflict can be averted.

“Rundele has a sharing or zoning formula that has lasted for ages, where the councilorship position is being rotated among the five communities and this has helped to avoid clash and conflict in Rundele while choosing our representatives and leaders.

“But after Mgbuolua and Mgbuelia had represented us in the last two administrations, Mgbuelia man and the immediate past Councilor, Hon. Emenike Wokama is scheming to return for second tenure.

Omofo people will reject it by all means because this is our turn.

“What Emenike Wokama is trying to do now will only bring about crisis and conflict in Rundele, and so, we are calling on our leaders to prevail on him to perish that his ambition for the interest of peace in Rundele community before it is too late.”

Omeodu added that, “We are not against how any political party selects their candidates for the elections, but all we are saying is that their candidates should come from Omofo.”

Also, former assistant secretary of Ogbakor Omofo, Engr Okachi Nokoka said the youths have registered the position of Omofo people via their protest to the Palace of HRH Eze Damian Ejiohuo, the eldest man in Mgbuelia Community, to Mgbuolua and to the world.

He called on the Paramount Ruler of Rundele Kingdom, the Rundele Council of Chiefs, the youths to intervene on the issue, noting that “This decision undermines the trust and understanding among Rundele community members.

“I urge the leadership to call Hon Emenike Wokama to order, to revisit his decision and adhere to the agreed-upon rotation principle, ensuring fair representation and inclusivity.

“Let’s work together to resolve this matter and maintain harmony within our great community, Rundele before it is too late,” he said.

Addressing the protesters, the Representative of Mgbuelia Community in the Rundele Council of Chiefs, Chief Raphael Nweneka sued for peace.

Chief Nweneka who is also a party stakeholder in Rundele Clan assured that the matter will be handled at all leadership of the clan and insisted that the right thing must be done for the interest of peace and unity of Rundele.

