Renaissance CEO Urges Collaboration To Improve Policy, Grow Nigeria Oil And Gas Industry

Managing Director and CEO of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Mr. Tony Attah, has identified extensive and deliberate collaboration with government and other stakeholders in the Nigeria oil and gas industry, to create an investment- attracting environment. This strategy, according to Attah, would enable Nigeria to better utilise its vast oil and gas resources.

Attah spoke on Monday at the opening ceremony of the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ 2025 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), in Lagos.

Represented by Renaissance’s Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Abdulrahman Mijinyawa, Attah tasked stakeholders in the industry to imbibe strategic collaboration with government and other stakeholders to move Nigeria to the centre stage of Africa’s energy landscape.

Attah said, “This is our strategy at Renaissance, which operates Nigeria’s largest upstream joint venture alongside NNPC Limited, TotalEnergies, and Agip Energy and Natural Resources Limited (AENR), with a portfolio spanning onshore and shallow-water terrains, including the Bonny and Forcados crude export terminals.”

With such a diverse and promising portfolio and backed by an ownership that is determined to support its Afrocentric vision, Attah noted that Renaissance was set to become a continental leader, enabling energy security in Africa and the industrialisation of Nigeria in a sustainable manner.

He emphasised, “We believe that the Renaissance is one of the keys towards getting Nigeria to regain its continental pride of place. While we operate from the Niger Delta in Nigeria, our aspirations are continental, our vision is wholly Afro-centric.”

Speaking on the early milestone achievements of Renaissance, Attah said, “Within this short period of our existence, of about 140 days of taking over Shell’s shares in the defunct SPDC, Renaissance assets and people have increased oil production by about 40 per cent and returned us to a position where we now fulfil our contractual gas supply quantities to the NLNG – for the first time in over five years.”

Attah noted that Renaissance was working with renewed commitment to excellence, and an opportunity for Nigerians to drive industrialisation that would ultimately translate into job creation and overall economic growth.

He encouraged other organisations to imbibe Renaissance’s CRISP core values standing for Collaboration, Respect, Integrity, Safety and Performance.

Attah assured the SPE Nigeria Council of Renaissance’s continuous support which also helps to develop young Nigerians’ expertise. “This annual conference strengthens collaboration and fosters the exchange of best practices. It aligns with our vision and CRISP core values.”

He described the annual conference as a veritable platform where stakeholders address complex issues that challenge the energy sector and collaboratively seek solutions that advance Nigeria’s economy while helping in meeting national and global energy needs safely, securely, and sustainably.