Reflection with  Sola Adebawo: The Big Crew Change; Nigeria’s Looming Manpower Crisis

By Sola Adebawo

For decades, Nigeria has been a significant exporter of talent, but this movement has recently accelerated into a full-blown exodus. What was once a slow, steady trickle of professionals seeking better opportunities abroad has become a tidal wave, widely dubbed the “Japa syndrome” (a Yoruba term meaning to “run away”). This phenomenon is more than just a social trend; it’s a massive, multi-sector “crew change” that is leaving critical gaps in Nigeria’s human capital. From the energy sector that powers the economy to the healthcare and education systems that sustain the population, the manpower crisis poses an existential threat to the nation’s future prosperity.

The State of the Exodus

The statistics are sobering. In the healthcare sector, the brain drain is particularly acute. The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) reported that in 2022, the country had only around 74,543 registered doctors for a population of over 218 million. This translates to a doctor-to-patient ratio of roughly 1:3,500, a far cry from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended 1:600. A 2024 report by Insight Health Consulting estimates that over 16,000 doctors had emigrated by that year, and in 2022 alone, the UK licensed over 1,300 Nigeria-trained doctors. The loss isn’t just in numbers; it’s a profound loss of expertise and investment, with some estimates suggesting African countries have spent billions of dollars training professionals who now serve foreign nations.

The education sector is facing a similar crisis. According to a 2025 report from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the nation has a deficit of nearly 195,000 teachers at the primary school level. This leads to a disturbing teacher-to-pupil ratio of 1:35 and forces schools to operate with one or two teachers for hundreds of students, leading to what the President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Titus Amba, describes as “learning poverty.” This is compounded by the fact that many states have not recruited new teachers in years, while experienced professionals are migrating to countries like the UK, UAE, and Japan in search of better pay and working conditions.

Even the highly technical and crucial energy sector is not immune. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, recently highlighted the sector’s decade-long struggle with a dwindling workforce due to mass migration and retirement. The industry faces a significant mismatch between available skills and project requirements, particularly in specialized roles like offshore drilling technicians and pipeline engineers. The loss of these highly skilled professionals hampers productivity, innovation, and the country’s ability to maximize its natural resources.

Implications for the Economy

The implications of this “big crew change” are far-reaching and threaten to derail Nigeria’s economic development. For one, the exodus of skilled labor creates a gaping hole in service delivery, leading to longer patient wait times, lower quality of care, and a general decline in public services. This erodes public trust and further pushes the populace towards private, often expensive, alternatives or medical tourism, a costly drain on foreign exchange.

Economically, a skilled labor shortage directly impacts productivity and competitiveness. Businesses in sectors like construction and manufacturing report a decline in quality, project delays, and a reduced ability to innovate. The loss of human capital also makes Nigeria less attractive for foreign direct investment, as multinational companies prefer to operate in economies with a stable and skilled workforce.

A Path to Reversal and Retention

Reversing this trend requires a multi-faceted approach from both the government and the private sector. The government must prioritize creating a more conducive environment for professionals to thrive. This includes:

Competitive Remuneration and Improved Conditions: The most significant “push factors” for emigration are low wages and poor working conditions. Governments at all levels must commit to offering competitive salaries, timely payments, and better infrastructure, particularly in the health and education sectors.

Strategic Investment in Human Capital: The country should invest heavily in skills development and training, with a focus on vocational and technical education. The “Outsource to Nigeria Initiative” is a step in the right direction, aiming to capture a portion of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market by channeling Nigerian talent. This can be expanded to other sectors by fostering partnerships between educational institutions and industries to ensure curricula are aligned with market needs.

Engaging the Diaspora: The Federal Government’s new “Nigerian Health Professionals in Diaspora Plus Engagement Programme” is a laudable effort to turn “brain drain into brain gain.” These initiatives should be replicated across other sectors, creating formal channels for collaboration, knowledge transfer, and investment from Nigerians abroad.

The “big crew change” is a wake-up call. It highlights the urgent need to address systemic issues that have made Nigeria’s skilled professionals feel undervalued and unsupported. By investing in our people, improving their working conditions, and creating an environment of hope and opportunity, Nigeria can begin to retain its most valuable asset and secure a more prosperous future.