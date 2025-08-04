Police recover corpse of missing 43yr old real estate magnate in Bayelsa

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa and DAMISI OJO , Akure

Operatives of the Rapid Response Unit of the Bayelsa State Police Command have recovered the corpse of missing real estate magnate, Ekpeboh Richard, from the forest between the new NDDC road and Otuokpoti in Ogbia local government area of the state.

Police discovered the deceased around 6 pm yesterday. He was shot in the head in an execution manner and dumped in the bush.

Ekpeboh Richard is the vice chairman of the Real Estate Consultants Association of Bayelsa and hails from Amassoma in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state. He is married with two kids.

He left home on the 24th of July,2025 and his wife became worried at about 2 am when he failed to return home.

According to family sources, all calls by the worried wife were answered three days later via WhatsApp chat when he purportedly asked her not to mount unnecessary pressure on him and that he was ok.

Further prompting by the wife that she would reach out to the extended family to ask him why he abandoned the house was met by a promise to send money via POS, a sum of 15,300 was purportedly sent to a POS agent and not her account.

” The WhatsApp chats also revealed that he owes two persons N9 million and N3 million within the association, but it was later discovered that those who abducted and killed him were the ones using his phone to chat with his worried wife.

According to some friends and colleagues of the deceased, they later reported the matter to the Police and the men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) headed by CSP Bishop Elemide, swung into action.

The RRS operatives, working on intelligence, cooperation of youths and an eyewitness, discovered that two young men in a blue coloured honda Vboot car had dragged the deceased out and took him deep into the forest,” what we heard later was that there were two gun shots. And the two young men scampered into their car and left, they also left with the deceased car, a Toyota Matrix.

Police investigators discovered that there was a struggle between the deceased and his killers with footwear discovered a few metres from where the body was discovered.

” We, the youths assisted in recovering the body ,from the place it was dumped was a swamp, his head was blown off by a gun shot.”

Our correspondent gathered from sources at the police headquarters that the homicide department of the state criminal investigation department may take over the case and are already working on two facts.

” We are looking at the fact that it may be a case of a business deal gone wrong with members of his Association of Real Estate Consultants or that he may be involved in cyber crime or money laundering deal that went sour.”

” We will get to the root of the matter and bring the culprits to book. Efforts are in order to apprehend the assailants.”

A senior police officer, who confirmed the development, told our correspondent that the commissioner of police, Francis Idu is fully aware of the development despite his absence on official duty in Abuja.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 24 year-old lady, Augustina Mowarin who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in Okitipupa.

Augustina was said to have allegedly stabbed her partner, one Michael Ikuedowoni to death over a misunderstanding of infidelity allegations.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Lawal Adebowale, said the incident occurred over two weeks before it was reported to the police.

He said the suspect was relocated to the Irele police Division from Okitipupa to prevent mob action and later transferred to the State CID in Akure for further investigation and prosecution.

According to him,”there was a delayed-report of murder involving one Michael Ikuedowoni (25), who was stabbed by his girlfriend Augustina Mowarin (24), which came to light after his death at Omosanya Private Hospital”.

The incident reportedly occurred two weeks prior to information reaching the commissioner.

The suspect, according to the police, was relocated to the Irele Division to prevent mob action and subsequently transferred to SCID Akure for further investigation.

