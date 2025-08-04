Peter Obi says his 4yr single term vow if elected president remains sacrosanct

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, says a one-term of four years is enough for him to accomplish his ambition of a new Nigeria.

According to him, history has shown that positive legacies are in favour of leaders who stay shorter in office.

Writing on his X handle on Sunday, Obi noted that: “One of the greatest American Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures as a model of principled leadership.

“Another iconic figure, John F. Kennedy, did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and ideals continue to inspire generations.

“In Africa, Nelson Mandela, revered globally as a symbol of justice and reconciliation, chose to serve only one term as President of South Africa, despite immense public pressure to stay longer.

“His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self.

“Indeed, history shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it.”

Obi said that longevity in office was not a mark of success, adding: “it is purposeful, accountable service – however brief – that defines true statesmanship.

“It is within this context that I reiterate my vow: I will serve only one term of four years if elected president. And that vow is sacrosanct.

“I am fully aware that the decay in our society has made trust one of the scarcest and most sceptically viewed commodities.

“Many Nigerians, understandably, no longer take politicians at their word. But even in this climate of cynicism, there are still a few whose actions have matched their words-whose integrity is built on verifiable precedent.

“Recently, I became aware of two statements aimed, albeit indirectly, at my vow to serve only a single four-year term.

“One person remarked that even if I swore by a shrine, I still wouldn’t be believed. Another suggested that anyone talking about doing only one term should undergo a psychiatric evaluation.”

Obi said that he understood the basis of people’s distrust because most politicians do not keep their promises.

“But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth. I have a verifiable track record that speaks louder than speculation. In my political life, my word is my bond.

“When I entered politics in Anambra, I made clear and measurable promises to the people: to improve education and healthcare, to open up rural areas through road construction, and to manage public funds with prudence.

“I fulfilled each of those promises without deviation. I did not swear by a shrine, nor have I been certified mentally unstable as a result of honouring my word.

“My vow to serve only one term of four years is a solemn commitment, rooted in my conviction that purposeful, transparent leadership does not require an eternity,” he said.

The presidential aspirant said that if making such a promise qualified him for psychiatric evaluation, then the mental fitness of those who framed the constitution, which clearly stipulated a four-year renewable tenure, must also be questionable.

“I maintain without equivocation: if elected, I will not spend a day longer than four years in office. In fact, I believe that service should be impactful, not eternal.

“We must rebuild trust in our country. I have dedicated my public life to demonstrating that leadership with integrity is not a myth. I have done it before, and I do not intend to betray that trust under any circumstances.

“Forty-eight months is enough for any leader who is focused and prepared to make a meaningful difference. In that time, I intend not merely to make an impression, but to deliver on concrete promises,” he said.

The promises, according to him, include: to sanitise the governance system; tackle insecurity through effective and accountable use of national resources; prioritise education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation; and catalyse small businesses as engines of growth.

He said that he would dedicate himself to transforming Nigeria from a consuming nation into a productive one, with agriculture, technology and manufacturing replacing rent-seeking and waste.

“These are not utopian dreams. They are realistic, actionable goals that are achievable within four years. (NAN)

