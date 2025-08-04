Out-of-Home Advertising in Nigeria: Challenges, Global Benchmarks, and the Way Forward

Marketing Mind With Uche

Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising remains an essential media channel in Nigeria media space, commanding high visibility in densely populated urban centers like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Onitsha and Kano,etc. However, despite its longstanding media relevance, the industry is still being challenged with operational system and technological infrastructure which affects transparency, measurement, and accountability in the system.

One of the key major challenges facing the industry is the old inefficient billing system, payment per structure rather than per exposure, different from what is obtainable globally and contrasts with global best practices.

In Nigeria’s Out of Home Media Industry, operators and advertisers alike are constrained by a structure based billing payment system, where billboard fees are charged based on the number of billboard locations regardless of whether these sites are actively displaying client materials or not. This means that advertisers often pay full rates for boards that are vacant, partially, or entirely blank. This is without proper mechanism in place to confirm exposure or validate value delivered other than conventional manual monitoring with picture evidence.

Government signage regulatory agencies in many states also compound this inefficiency by taxing operators based on structure count, rather than displayed or exposed material, further disconnecting cost from advertising performance.

By contrast, global Out of Home Media Industry has made significant advances in addressing these issues. South Africa, for instance, has seen a digital revolution in its OOH media space, driven by data analytics and performance tracking and auditing. Jacques du Preez, CEO of Provantage Media Group, noted, “Clients no longer want to pay for presence, they want to pay for performance. Our focus is to ensure visibility, measurable impressions, and proof of display using data.”

In South Africa’s major cities, billboards are integrated with audience measurement tools, GPS technology, and automated reporting systems to ensure clients are billed only for live campaigns.

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, the Route measurement system, backed by the Outdoor Media Centre, tracks visibility-adjusted impacts for every Out of Home Media site, providing advertisers with scientifically calculated audience reach data. Tim Bleakley, CEO of Ocean Outdoor UK, emphasized, “OOH Media Industry must compete on accountability. Technology gives us the leverage to match digital media’s measurability while offering unmatched physical presence.”

In the United States, the adoption of Geopath, an independent, industry-audited audience measurement platform, revolutionized OOH media advertising. It combines mobile location data, traffic statistics, and demographic segmentation to determine actual impressions per billboard. The result is exposure based billing, where clients pay for what is seen, not just what is installed. This shift has increased advertiser confidence, attracted digital budgets to OOH Media Industry, and strengthened regulatory oversight based on transparent reporting.

Unfortunately, Nigeria still lags behind these standards though there are significant efforts to meet up with global expectations in some areas. The absence of real-time monitoring tools and centralized data reporting system creates a vacuum for inefficiencies and poor accountability. Advertisers are skeptical, media buyers are frustrated, and Government regulatory bodies continue to enforce non performance based levies. Worse still, billboard vacancies remain largely undocumented, meaning that operators charge for locations that may not deliver any impressions, knowingly or unknowingly.

To catch up with global counterparts, Nigeria’s OOH media industry must prioritize digital transformation and regulatory reform. The Industry must embrace exposure-driven billing system enforcing auditing to reflect vacancy, powered by GPS-tagged inventory, camera-based verification, and dashboard analytics that show when a board is occupied and for how long.

Security of billboard structures and advertising materials remain a topical issue in the Nigeria’s OOH Media Industry. Such would also affect the introduction GPS monitoring technology if embraced in the long run. Operators must find a way to tackle the issue of insecurity at sites with the help of Government regulatory agencies.

The industry must also push for the creation of a national OOH inventory/ data, where all boards, are tracked in real time for status (vacant or occupied), campaign duration, and exposure metrics in the long run.

Regulators, particularly state signage and advertisement control agencies, must shift their focus from taxing billboard structures to billing based on exposed advertising material, as is the standard global practice. This would encourage accountability, stimulate advertising spend, and eliminate structural wastage in the advertising spend.

Moreso, effort should be made to continuously update and harmonies Out-of- Home billboard/structure rates and set standard to curtail either over billing of structures by operators or shortchanging of advertisers.

Furthermore, Nigerian advertising sectorial regulatory bodies such as OAAN (Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria) must take the lead in setting minimum exposure verification standards and mandating digital compliance among members. As noted by Emeka Okeke, Group CEO of Media Fuse Dentsu Nigeria, in one of his publications, warned: “OOH can’t grow if it continues to ignore data. We need to move from estimates to evidence. That’s how we build trust in the medium.”

In conclusion, AI revolution is here, the time for Nigeria’s OOH media industry to evolve is now. We must align with global best practices and standards by investing in performance-oriented technologies. Nigeria Out of home Media Industry can restore credibility to its ecosystem and unlock its full economic potentials.

As with every growing Industry, OOH Media Industry in Nigeria will have to fight to overcome it’s challenges and restore accountability to the billing system as transparency is no longer a luxury, it is the price of continued relevance.

Uche Ojula arpa is a Media and Marketing Consultant and Executive Director of Skyline Communications Limited.