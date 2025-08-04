Nigerians’ avoidable penchant for medical tourism

The practice by Nigerian government officials seeking medical care abroad, known as medical tourism, is a recurring issue that raises concerns about the state of the nation’s healthcare system and governance structure.

This trend, no doubt, erodes public trust as it highlights a preference for foreign healthcare over local facilities, despite public funds being allocated to the latter annually. The cost of this practice is substantial, with significant amounts of public funds spent on foreign medical trips, while local hospitals are neglected.

We found it dumbfounding that Nigerians reportedly spent a staggering $29.29bn on foreign medical expenses during the eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s quarterly statistical bulletins as recorded under the “Health-Related and Social Services. This translates to an annual spending of about $3.6bn during the review period. This most unfortunately highlights the irony that, despite repeated declarations by various administrations to revamp the health sector and reduce capital flight, health-related foreign exchange outflows remained significant and even spiked dramatically during the latter years of Buhari’s presidency just as it is been escalated under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s regime.

It is even regrettable that Buhari’s treatment at The London Clinic, one of the United Kingdom’s most exclusive private hospitals cost Nigeria an average of £3,500 per day on retainership alone, excluding cost of medication.

It is therefore not surprising that government functionaries who are being maintained with tax payer’ money have developed a disdain for maintaining, upgrading and retooling the nation’s healthcare facilities to the extent that ordinary Nigerians can access medical treatment with relative ease at a comparatively affordable cost.

We observe that before now, many nations have, on the back of patriotism, extended the human right folder to include free and compulsory education at all levels as well as a functional healthcare programme courtesy of national health insurance scheme operated under national security project.

We regret to observe that the act of government officials seeking medical treatment abroad, especially for routine or minor ailments, sends the wrong message that the local healthcare system is inadequate. This behaviour no doubt undermines public confidence in the healthcare system and discourages citizens from utilizing local facilities, even when they may be capable of providing adequate care.

The perception that local hospitals are under-equipped, under-staffed, and unreliable contributes to the problem on the understanding that there have never been appreciable commitments at making the health sector to function any better.

The cost of medical tourism for government officials is often borne by the public, potentially diverting funds that could be used to improve local healthcare infrastructure. In Nigeria, billions of dollars have been spent on medical tourism over the years. One report indicated that Nigeria spent $2.38 million on medical tourism in just six months. Another report highlights that Nigeria spent over $2.39 billion on medical tourism in 2024 alone.

$218 million went into foreign education in 2023 alone. Former Head of State General Abdulsalam Abubakar and former Governor of Kano State who is the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje are among the legion of top level Nigerians who recently either sought treatment or are currently in hospitals abroad at a time that medical doctors in Nigeria are continually threatening strike on the back of suffocating and toxic work conditions and poor remunerations.

There is no gain in saying that the focus on medical tourism by those in power contributes to the neglect of local hospitals and healthcare facilities. This neglect can manifest in various forms, including inadequate staffing, outdated equipment, and a lack of essential medical supplies. As a result, the local healthcare system suffers, and the gap between the quality of care available to the elite and the general population widens.

To address this issue, it is our considered opinion that there is an urgent need for significant investment in local healthcare infrastructure, including upgrading facilities, providing necessary equipment, and training of healthcare professionals.

The government should also prioritize creating an environment that encourages skilled medical professionals to stay and work in Nigeria, reducing brain drain. Greater transparency and accountability in governance are also crucial to ensure that public funds are used effectively to improve the healthcare system for all citizens. Ultimately, building a strong and reliable local healthcare system is essential to curb medical tourism and ensure that all Nigerians have access to quality healthcare.

It is not out of mischief that most Nigerians have continued to advocate for a system which will compel all government officials and their immediate families to patronize made in Nigeria products and services which will include education and healthcare facilities in line with Tinubu’s Nigeria First policy. It is in so doing that state actors will best appreciate the rot in the system and consequently move faster in fixing them. If a member of the royal family in Saudi Arabia could come to University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan in the 1960s for medical treatment, it is difficult to accept the fact that Nigeria of the 21st century cannot host such medical centre of excellence like The London Clinic which is one of the largest hospitals in the UK; founded in 1932 and best known for its expertise in cancer care, digestive health, orthopedics, and plastic and cosmetic surgeries, a facility which boasts 13 intensive care beds, 10 operating theatres, five Macmillan Cancer Support Centres, approximately 900 surgeons and physicians and attends to over 120,000 patients across the world annually many of who are Nigerians. This is at the time that the same UCH Ibadan is conducting surgery using candle light.

We are absolutely in support of the proposed bill by Hon Amobi Godwin Ogah seeking to ban children of public and civil servants from patronizing private schools even as we demand that the proposal be expanded as to include a ban on their patronizing private hospitals either in Nigeria or abroad. For us, the passage of such bill into law will mark a watershed in Nigeria’s efforts at addressing the declining state of public institutions. The penchant for government functionaries and civil servants for private and foreign institutions has contributed in no small measure to the poor state of Nigeria’s public education and healthcare systems.

