NIDOE Diaspora Day celebration: Good intentions and undiplomatic fallouts

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisations, Europe (NIDOE), over the years have adopted what it calls A Week in/for Nigeria to commemorate the Federal Government Diaspora Day Celebration every year under the auspices of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission-NIDCOM, led by Hon (Dr.) Abike Dabiri-Erewa OON the Chairman and CEO.

The Week in/for Nigeria by NIDOE goes beyond ordinary celebration as it encompasses several initiatives, including empowerment programs, medical outreaches, visits to orphanages, among others. The grand finale is usually marked by an elaborate pomp and pageantry at the Diaspora Day Celebration, where all Diasporans are hosted by the Federal Government to be celebrated and National Honours bestowed on deserving recipients for their contributions to Homeland Development.

In alignment with NIDCOM’s vision and as part of the 2025 Nigerians in Diaspora Day celebration held in Abuja, members of NIDOE, under the leadership of Continental Chairman, Cllr Harold Ogunfemi, executed series of impactful initiatives across health, education, and humanitarian sectors. These activities exemplify NIDOE’s unwavering commitment to supporting development efforts and fostering diaspora-led contributions to nation-building.

A major milestone of such initiatives by NIDOE’s was the collaboration with Nurses Across the Borders, to facilitate a high level bilateral meeting with the Honourable Minister of Health for State, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, where key stakeholders including technical experts from DataFlow Group (Dubai) and the World Continuing Education Alliance (UK), were both invited by the NIDOE delegation and far-reaching bilateral agreements were reached on developing a digital platform for ethical migration for the Health workforce in Nigeria.

As part of a strategic offer, these organizations pledged to provide—at no cost—a digital infrastructure for the ethical migration of Nigeria’s healthcare workforce. This platform, valued at approximately $500 million, was instrumental in similar migration success stories in the Philippines and across the Middle East. The Honourable Minister embraced the initiative, establishing an inter-ministerial committee to formalize the partnership via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be worked out.

Other successful engagements recorded by the Cllr Ogunfemi-led NIDOE delegation at the 2025 Diaspora Week, were the targeted intervention at the School Without Walls, an educational centre for internally displaced children. The support included: 300 exercise books, menstrual hygiene supplies for young girls, prepared meals for 300 children, distribution of staple food items (e.g., rice), cash grants for vocational skill development.

This initiative is championed under NIDOE’s “No Child Left Behind” programme, with sponsorship from Mr. Michael Otogo (General Secretary, NIDOE), Mrs. Maria Ohilebo (Chairperson, NIDOE Greece), and Mrs. Nene Amodu (Abuja Anchor Officer).

Other impactful activities included the Community Medical Outreach at Gwarinpa Village, a joint medical exercise led by NIDOE’s Health Committee and Nurses Across the Borders which provided healthcare access to over 200 residents, including free health screenings and medication. This was followed by a Mass Health Intervention at Gwagwalada Main Market, where Nurses Across the Borders free rendered medical services to approximately 1,000 market participants. Services included: Vital signs monitoring, On-the-spot urinalysis for early disease detection (kidney, liver, pancreas) blood tests, etc., and Medication distribution.

The outreach drew appreciation from local dignitaries, including the Waziri (Prime Minister) of the Gwagwalada Traditional Council with the Faculty of Nursing and Public Health of the University of Abuja led by their Dean Professor Kgadijat Musah, collaborating.

NIDOE’s Education Committee, in partnership with the Acting Vice Chancellor, of the University of Abuja Prof. Patricia Manko Lar, launched an ICT Empowerment Project for Nigerian youth under its Education Empowerment program and Equipment Donation to the University of Abuja, In addition, the Germany Chapter of NIDOE donated two modular ergonomic dental chairs to the Dentistry Faculty.

However, a twist to the whole Diaspora Day Celebration achievements was nearly marred by the unexpected and undiplomatic conduct of the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Honourable (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

At the grand finale of this year’s celebration, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa was recognized and honoured in acknowledgement of her supposed mutual relationship with NIDOE with an appreciation certificate to be presented to her as a Chairperson of the commission, but to the utmost bewilderment of thousands of those who attended the celebration and millions of TV and YOUTube viewers, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa publicly embarrassed the Harrold Ogunfemi led NIDOE by declining to receive the plague presented to her by NIDOE by walking away from the stage.

As embarrassing as her action appeared, Nigerians have condemned the action of the NIDCOM Chairperson. They expressed dissatisfaction with such public and unexpected indecorous conduct coming from a person holding such exalted position in NIDCOM.

According to a statement released by the NIDOE Public Relations Officer, Hon Shakiru Oladunjoye, “NIDOE Europe has always been a pillar of order, excellence, and patriotism. That posture remains unchanged. Our call now is for reflection, correction, and a return to principled engagement.

“Let this moment remind us all: the Diaspora is not a playground for politics; it is a platform for progress. Let reason prevail over rivalry and let facts continue to illuminate the path of institutional diplomacy.

“It is our solemn duty to preserve our institutional credibility. NIDOE cannot be destabilised from without. We stand firm on constitutional grounds and will not be baited into reactionary conduct,” the statement added.

NIDOE while reaffirming commitment to leadership of Hon. Cllr. Harold Ogunfemi, further described Hon Dabiri-Erewa’s action as a grave misjudgement and a deep institutional discourtesy.

The group maintained that NIDCOM’s Chairperson’s action was not in order because the process that brought the present NIDOE Executive to power met all NIDOE constitutional specifications, a process unambiguously guided by NIDOE Constitution.

“NIDOE is not a body built on whims or shifting preferences. It is a legally structured, policy-driven diaspora institution with over 20 chapters across Europe, governed by a living Constitution ratified by its General Assembly. The NIDOE Constitution tolerates neither factionalism nor power vacuums. It stipulates clearly that only one elected Chairman exists at any given time, and that elections, when constitutionally due, must be conducted under the stewardship of the General Secretary, not imposed or speculated upon by external actors, regardless of stature.

It is on record that in the build-up to this year’s Diaspora Week, Hon Cllr Harrold Ogunfemi led 35 NIDOE delegates representing various chapters across Europe to the 2025 Diaspora Day Celebrations and 3 members from NIDOE were given National Honours. An estimated ₦72 million was reportedly expended on this national engagement. Yet, the result was not unity, but was division, orchestrated not by NIDOE, but by an unfortunate precedent of selective recognition by NIDCOM’s top leadership.

“Honourable Dabiri-Erewa’s refusal to accept a ceremonial token from NIDOE, an organisation she has previously collaborated with, and spoken fondly of, is no small matter. It was not just a personal decision. It was a symbolic rebuke, executed live on television and YouTube, and directed at the very institution that embodies the Nigerian Diaspora’s democratic maturity in Europe,” the statement further disclosed.

The group stated that Hon. Dabiri-Erewa’s action has widened an unnecessary gulf between NIDCOM and NIDOE and said nobody should play politics with NIDOE. “It has bruised trust, discouraged cohesion, and emboldened those who seek to destabilise our internal processes by extra-constitutional means.

“To play politics on a day intended to celebrate diaspora achievements is, in the mildest of terms, unfortunate. We will not be drawn into a culture of public discord. But we will express, as a unified body under the able leadership of Hon. Cllr. Harold Ogunfemi, our collective dissatisfaction.

