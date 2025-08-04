24.7 C
August 4, 2025
Leadway Assurance partners Ecobank on deepening Access to insurance solutions

by Peter Anayo089

Leadway Assurance, one of Nigeria’s leading insurance providers, has entered into a strategic bancassurance partnership with Ecobank Nigeria Limited. This alliance aims to deliver integrated insurance offerings to both internal and external stakeholders within Ecobank, spanning employees, customers, and small business owners.

The launch of the partnership, on August 1, 2025, marks a significant step in advancing financial inclusion by embedding insurance access directly within everyday banking touchpoints.

From life and health protection to motor and home insurance solutions, Ecobank customers and stakeholders will now enjoy seamless access to Leadway’s trusted suite of products, expertly tailored to meet their evolving needs. Beyond convenience, the initiative is designed to deepen insurance awareness and foster uptake through interactive product education across key engagement platforms, including physical Ecobank branches, staff engagements, Ecobank’s mobile platforms, and direct customer channels .

Speaking on the partnership, Kikelomo Fischer, Director of Sales, Retail and Partnerships at Leadway Assurance, shared, “This collaboration is about making insurance simple, accessible, and part of everyday life. By working with Ecobank and leveraging their wide network, we’re bringing financial protection closer to people—right where they are, and when they need it most.”She added, “This isn’t just about operations—it’s a purposeful move to bridge the insurance gap in Nigeria. By combining our customer-focused solutions with Ecobank’s reach, we’re making it easier for more Nigerians to access the protection they deserve.”

Adeola Ogunyemi, Head of Distribution Channels and Sales, Consumer & Commercial Banking at Ecobank, said, “At Ecobank, we are delighted to partner with Leadway Assurance, one of the country’s foremost insurance service providers. This strategic collaboration aligns with our vision to create a one-stop hub offering robust financial services. Through this initiative, our customers will enjoy the convenience of accessing tailored insurance solutions alongside their banking needs.”The rollout will commence across select Ecobank branches nationwide, with product champions trained to guide users through policy options, including Leadway’s Group Life Cover, Personal Accident Insurance, and Term Life policies, which are especially beneficial to Ecobank’s workforce and retail clientele. AssuranceLeadway Assurance is one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance service providers, renowned for its efficiency and customer reliability.

With over 50 years of experience, Leadway has consistently honoured its underwriting commitments and earned a reputation for excellence in claims handling. The company remains at the forefront of the insurance industry, offering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 35 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai). Ecobank’s unique pan-African platform is designed to help unlock the opportunities of the continent, for the continent, facilitating regional integration, trade, and investment across borders. Ecobank utilizes a broad range of digital platforms such as the Ecobank Mobile App, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, POS terminals, and a vast distribution network with over 250 branches and approximately 50,000 agency banking locations.

 

