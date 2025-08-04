Lagos Red Cross celebrates 60 years of empowering youths in leadership, humanitarian services

L–R: Mr Austin Umude; Dr (Mrs) Adebola Kolawole, Lagos Branch Chairman, Nigerian Red Cross Society; Dr. Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary LASEMA; Mr Ige Oladimeji, Training Director, Lagos State Branch, Nigerian Red Cross and Mr. Segun Akande, Vice -Chairman, Lagos State Branch of Nigerian Red Cross after the investiture of the LASEMA Permanent Secretary as Red Cross humanitarian ambassador during the 60th annual youth leadership camp in Lagos.

BLESSING TAIWO

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), Lagos State Branch has recounted its achievements while celebrating the 60th anniversary of its youth leadership training and camp.

The annual leadership camp has been committed to raising and developing young humanitarian leaders for the past 60 years.

In an interview with newsmen during the opening ceremony of the camp, the NRCS Lagos branch chairman, Dr. Mrs Adebola Kolawole, said the trainings and activities of the camp have empowered youths in various spheres and taught them values that their contemporaries have lost.

The two-phase programme began with first aid training from July 21 to 25, 2025 held at the Branch office in Yaba, while the camp, which ran from July 27 to August 3, 202,5 took place at Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Resettlement Centre, Igando.

The camp activities include— leadership skills development, vocational training, arts and crafts, inter-house competition, training on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene(WASH), sports, games, cultural fiesta, seminars and lectures on various topics like studying abroad, social media marketing, time management, disaster management, amongst others.

Speaking on this year’s theme— ‘On the side of humanity,’ Dr. Kolawole said it is a reminder of what binds the Red Cross society together.

“It is a call to remain steadfast in our mission to uphold human dignity, extend compassion and serve those in crisis, especially the most underserved and remote areas,” she said.

The chairman charged the youth volunteers to strengthen their capacity through the training and carry out the sacred mandate of the humanitarian society.

“Our youth volunteers, you are not just the leaders of tomorrow; you are the heartbeat of our movement today. This is why we gather year after year to train and retrain, to strengthen your capacity, update your knowledge and inspire new ideas that will help you carry out the sacred mandate of this humanitarian society,” she said.

On his part, the Branch Secretary, Olakunle Lasisi said through the camping activities and trainings for six decades, the Red Cross has developed leaders and mentors who now groom the younger ones.

He said the youths are attracted to social activities, then experts are invited to speak to them about career advancement, risk management, hygiene also vices like drug abuse.

“Over the years, we train our volunteers to be leaders. After the training, they are expected to go to various primary, secondary schools and tertiary institutions to bring others on board to join the society and get trained,” Lasisi said.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Lagos state, Gbenga Oyerinde, commended the Lagos NRCS for their giant strides, pledging the ministry’s continuous partnership with the humanitarian organisation.

Represented by Olumide Williams, the deputy director of the ministry, Oyerinde urged the participants to take the camp trainings seriously for remarkable transformation.

“I advise that you take this training period and activities seriously, as it will transform your lives. You are leaders of today and the nation is looking up to you,” he said.

At the opening ceremony, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, was decorated as the Red Cross Humanitarian Ambassador.

The special honour was in recognition of his exceptional contributions to emergency and disaster response in the state.

In his remarks, Oke-Osanyintolu appreciated the Red Cross and dedicated the honour to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praising the administration’s strong commitment to emergency preparedness.

He noted that Lagos would be the first state in Nigeria to establish an Institute of Disaster Management, a move aimed at institutionalising disaster preparedness and training.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2