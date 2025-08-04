23.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Entertainment

Kelvin Ezike: From TikTok Star to rising Nollywood actor

by Peter Anayo0146

Kelvin Ezike, born on November 3, 2005, in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, is fast becoming one of Nollywood’s standout young talents. Starting his creative journey on TikTok, Kelvin built a loyal following through engaging videos and promotional content. “I just wanted to have fun and share my creativity,” Kelvin said. “I never imagined it would lead to acting.”

His digital presence eventually caught the attention of filmmakers, and in 2024, Kelvin made his acting debut in After School, where he played Alex, a determined teenager finding his path in life. His performance was praised for its emotional depth and maturity.

Building on that momentum, Kelvin was cast in a supporting role in Love and the Crown later that same year. The film showcased his versatility and further established him as an actor to watch.

“Being on set taught me discipline and patience,” Kelvin said. “It’s different from shooting TikTok videos, but I love every part of the process.”

With a growing filmography and a clear passion for his craft, Kelvin Ezike’s journey from social media content creator to Nollywood actor is inspiring a new generation. His story is proof that talent, when combined with opportunity and effort, can lead to something remarkable.

“I’m just getting started,” Kelvin said with a smile. “There’s so much more I want to learn and do.”

 

