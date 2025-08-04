24.7 C
August 4, 2025
Japan int'l Cooperation Agency DAIKIN Project,  SDGs Business Validation held in Lagos

Japan int’l Cooperation Agency DAIKIN Project,  SDGs Business Validation held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0106

L-r… Managing Director, Japan External Trade Organization. (JETRO) Mr Takashi Oku, National Project Coordinator, UNIDO; Mr. Adekunle Olusile, Head of Electrical Electronics at the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Eng. Ismaila A. Lawal; GM Daikin Middle East and Africa, Akihisa Yokoyama; General Manager, JETRO Nigeria. Michael Anusa, during the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) DAIKIN Project, ’the SDGs Business Validation Survey for disseminating high efficiency inverter Air- Air-Conditioners with R32 Refrigerant in Nigeria’, held in Lagos recently.

 

