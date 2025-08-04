HEIRS Energies CEO  to advocate for Africa’s energy sufficiency at  2025 U.S.-Africa Energy Forum

UGO AMADI

Heirs Energies, Africa’s largest indigenous-owned integrated energy company, has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Osa Igiehon, will represent the company at the 2025 U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF), taking place on August 6–7, 2025 at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas.

The Forum will bring together U.S. and African policymakers, financiers, and private sector leaders to discuss investment, innovation, and partnerships shaping Africa’s evolving energy landscape. Osa will deliver an Executive Insight and participate in the Explorers Town Hall session, sharing Heirs Energies’ perspective on how Africa can unlock its full energy potential responsibly and sustainably.

Heirs Energies’ participation will spotlight its bold agenda: driving Africa’s transition from energy deficiency to energy sufficiency. With operations spanning across the Oil and Gas value chain, the company is investing in infrastructure and innovation to deliver reliable energy for homes, industries, and communities.

“At Heirs Energies, we believe Africa’s exploration future will be written in two stories: frontier plays waiting to be unlocked, and brownfield excellence – the careful stewardship of fields that have been producing for decades,” said Osa Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies. “Our focus is to show that African-owned companies can responsibly manage these assets, apply world-class standards, and deliver shared prosperity.”

Underpinning this approach is the Africapitalism philosophy of Heirs Holdings, Heirs Energies’ parent company – the belief that the private sector must lead Africa’s development by investing for both economic and social returns. At the Forum, Heirs Energies will demonstrate how this principle translates into tangible action: responsible brownfield management, gas monetization, and partnerships that empower local capacity while attracting global collaboration.

The company is also advancing gas commercialisation efforts, supplying gas to three power plants in Eastern Nigeria, while steadily building the infrastructure to further support Nigeria’s electrification drive.

“Every molecule must count – not just for production, but for powering homes, fueling industry, and setting a benchmark for what indigenous operators can achieve,” Igiehon added.

The U.S.-Africa Energy Forum will focus on creating an enabling environment for investment across hydrocarbons, gas, and renewables. Heirs Energies’ participation signals its commitment to partnerships that can deliver energy security for Africa while aligning with global sustainability goals

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contribute to a more prosperous Africa.