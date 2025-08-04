24.7 C
Lagos
August 4, 2025
Trending now

NIDOE Diaspora Day celebration: Good intentions and undiplomatic fallouts

Tension rises in Rundele as Omofo Community protests exclusion from councilorship in…

Foreign trips: I travel mostly with family private jet – Adeleke

Gov Abdulrazaq earmarks N20bn to revamp school infrastructure across Kwara

Akpabio hails D’Tigress for FIBA 2025 triumph

Listening Ear, Not Outrage: What Badenoch’s Nigerian story demands from us

Leadway Assurance partners Ecobank on deepening Access to insurance solutions

FRC drives fiscal reform message to NYSC members in six states ,…

Japan int’l Cooperation Agency DAIKIN Project,  SDGs Business Validation held in Lagos

Sahara Group cultivates future Storytellers at UNILAG #MADWITHCOMMS forum

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Gov Abdulrazaq earmarks N20bn to revamp school infrastructure across Kwara

by Peter Anayo058

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

 

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed that N20bn be allocated in the supplementary budget for further revamp of school infrastructure across the state.

Doubling down on its own record, the new investment will strengthen the massive infrastructural upgrade in public schools, which the administration has embarked upon since 2020 after retooling Kwara’s relationship with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

“His Excellency has instructed that we dedicate another N20bn to school infrastructural upgrades. The process has started already.

The designs are being made, and we will get down to this as soon as the supplementary budget is approved.”, Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe said in a statement.

“This is not a standalone effort. It is only another major intervention of the administration to scale up what we have been doing. Between 2019 and now, the administration has worked on more than 1,254 classrooms — apart from several other special interventions.”

He said the administration is proud to have implemented SUBEB-UBEC school intervention projects from 2014 and now, a feat that he said is unique to the Abdulrazaq administration.

Olohungbebe said the new intervention, which will also include laboratory and sanitation facilities, targets schools in different parts of the state, complementing the ongoing interventions at SUBEB.

“Despite our huge interventions, we acknowledge that there are still gaps, and that is exactly why His Excellency is approving another special intervention to further close the gaps in school infrastructure,” he added.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ondo@49: Aiyedatiwa assures of massive development, prosperity. extols founding fathers.

Editor

Enugu State Campus Hackathon 2025 has been officially launched

Peter Anayo

April Allowances: NELFUND disburses funds to eligible students

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO