FRC drives fiscal reform message to NYSC members in six states , FCT

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

In a renewed effort to build fiscal consciousness among Nigeria’s youth and future leaders, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has embarked on a sensitization campaign across NYSC Orientation Camps in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The initiative, led by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Victor Muruako, Esq., aimed at educating Corps Members on the fundamentals of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and public finance management as part of the Federal Government’s ongoing fiscal reform agenda.

In his address, the Chairman emphasized that the core mission of the FRC’s visit was to empower Corps Members with knowledge about Nigeria’s fiscal reform journey and to inspire them to play active roles in promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

“Standing here reminds me of my own NYSC days. I wish I had access to this kind of critical information back then—it would have shaped my path much earlier,” Muruako remarked.

He explained that Fiscal Responsibility is the cornerstone of good governance, defined by transparency, accountability, and prudence in the management of public funds.

He noted that Nigeria has transitioned from a system based on discretionary decision-making to a more structured, rule-based fiscal governance model, guided by law.

A major highlight of the sensitization campaign was the exposition of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) of 2007, which birthed the Fiscal Responsibility Commission. This landmark legislation introduced: The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), Strict borrowing and debt management rules, Guidelines for use of excess revenues, Oversight mechanisms for budget preparation, execution, and evaluation

Chairman Muruako explained that the FRA forms the bedrock of Nigeria’s modern public finance architecture and remains the most important fiscal law underpinning national economic stability.

He also highlighted complementary reforms such as: The Treasury Single Account (TSA), Bank Verification Number (BVN), Public Procurement Act, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Act

These frameworks, he said, ensure that public funds are managed not by impulse, but by law and institutional integrity.

Since its establishment, the Commission has made measurable progress. From ₦200 billion in operating surplus remitted by Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) in 2018, remittances surged to over ₦2 trillion by 2024, thanks to strengthened enforcement and fiscal discipline.

The Commission also conducts regular project verification exercises nationwide to ensure public spending delivers real value to citizens.

Corps Members were charged to see themselves not just as graduates but as members of Nigeria’s emerging leadership class.

They were encouraged to: familiarize themselves with the FRA 2007, Stay updated on national economic and fiscal issues, Promote fiscal discipline within their communities.

Organize peer-to-peer discussions and set up Fiscal Responsibility Awareness Clubs in their Places of Primary Assignment (PPAs).

Importantly, the Chairman spotlighted Section 51 of the FRA, which empowers any Nigerian citizen to enforce the provisions of the Act in court without needing to prove personal interest (locus standi).

He urged Corps Members to consider establishing NGOs or advocacy groups focused on transparency, accountability, and good governance.

“These reforms are not just policies on paper—they’re opportunities for you to drive change, shape society, and make lasting impact,” Muruako stated.

As part of the outreach, delegations from the Commission were dispatched to NYSC Orientation Camps in the North Central geopolitical zone. Below is the breakdown of the state visits and officials who participated: Benue State Orientation Camp – Adedayo Akeem Jagun & Otsowo Emiko Henry, Kogi State Orientation Camp – Bello Ibrahim & Uhegbu Mathias Chidi, Kaduna State Orientation Camp – Austine Ellah & Ubah Mascot Nzubechi, Niger State Orientation Camp – Anyanwu Bede O. & Njoku Jude Kelechi, Nasarawa State Orientation Camp – Ugoh Chinemerem & Sulaiman Yahaya Jadi and FCT Orientation Camp (Abuja) – Ado Hassan & Mohammed Abdulahi.

Each team sensitized Corps Members on the mission, vision, and work of the FRC, distributing information materials and encouraging youths to take ownership of their civic roles in building a more accountable Nigeria.

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission remains committed to creating a culture of fiscal discipline and empowering citizens—especially the youth—with the knowledge and tools to contribute meaningfully to national development.

This engagement with NYSC members is a strategic investment in the future leadership and integrity of Nigeria’s public finance system.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2