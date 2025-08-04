23.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Former Enugu SSG Ortuanya, now elected UNN Vice Chancellor

by Peter Anayo0217

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The board of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has appointed Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, an eminent legal scholar, as the 16th Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

His appointment was ratified on Sunday by the University’s Governing Council, following a transparent and merit-driven selection process led by its Chairman, Engr. Kayode Ojo.

According to a statement by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the institution, Inya Agha Egwu, Professor Ortuanya brings an impressive portfolio of academic and administrative expertise.

He has previously served as Associate Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, and he is equally the Dean, Faculty of Law at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). He is also a visiting scholar at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

Beyond academia, he has held significant roles in public service, including Secretary to the Enugu State Government and Commissioner for Education in Enugu State.

With his vast knowledge of university administration, legal scholarship, and public policy, Professor Ortuanya is well-positioned to steer Nigeria’s foremost university towards greater academic distinction and institutional growth over the next five years.

 

