23.2 C
Lagos
August 4, 2025
Trending now

NAICE2025: Nigeria, Africa should chart independent path in global energy transition says…

FG reaffirms commitment to clean cooking gas

We’re focused on enabling a stable, efficient upstream sector- Komolafe, NUPRC CEO

Enugwu- Ukwu Community Development Union Women Wing, Fundraising for Women’s Empowerment, Awards…

HEIRS Energies CEO  to advocate for Africa’s energy sufficiency at  2025 U.S.-Africa Energy…

Renaissance CEO Urges Collaboration To Improve Policy, Grow Nigeria Oil And Gas…

Seplat JV STEP Programme Enters Fifth Year with Fresh Cohorts in Edo,…

CORA, NLNG Honour 2025 Longlist of 11 for The Nigeria Prize for…

2027: Group endorses Mbah as Enugu’s most viable party, says they’ll go…

EDCU women wing calls for collective action to boost economic independence for…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Enugwu- Ukwu Community Development Union Women Wing, Fundraising for Women’s Empowerment, Awards held in Lagos  

by Peter Anayo0101

L-r… President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing, Lagos Branch , Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, Honorable  Member Representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency  11,Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; Chairman of the  Occasion, Amb. Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo; Lady  Dr. Ify  Ekwunife; Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife; Ozonkpu Chief Austin Ebisi; Lady Dr. Ada Ozigbo, during Fundraising for women Empowerment & Awards Theme ‘ Empower a Woman Empower a Society ‘ by Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing  (Anambra State ) held in Lagos on 2/8/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …  President, President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) Lagos Branch. Mr Sopulu  Nwakaeze, Iyom Chief Lolo Chizoba Ebisi; Lady  Dr. Ify  Ekwunife, Special Guest of Honour, Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, President (ECDU)  Women’s wing  Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata and Lady Dr. Ada Ozigbo .

L-r… Iyom Chief Lolo Chizoba Ebisi; Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife; President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing, Lagos Branch, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, presenting an award to the Special Guest of Honour, Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Lady  Dr. Ify  Ekwunife; Lady Dr. Ada Ozigbo; Vice President 1 (ECDU) Mrs. Ifeoma Okekearu.

L-r …Lady  Dr. Ify  Ekwunife; her husband, royal father of the day, Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife;   received an award from Special Guest of Honour, Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union Women’s wing,(ECDU) Engr.Dr Felicia Nnenna Agubata, Vice President 1 (ECDU), Mrs. Ifeoma Okekearu.

L-r… Iyom Chief Lolo Chizoba Ebisi, representative of · Special Adviser to the Governor, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure · Lagos State, Mrs.  Omotayo Olayinka.; Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife;  Lady  Dr. Ify  Ekwunife; Honorable  Member Representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency  11, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; President (ECDU)  Women’s wing  Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Lady Dr. Ada Ozigbo ; Chairman of the  Occasion Amb.Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo.

R-L …President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) Lagos Branch. Mr Sopulu   Nwakaeze,  representing the royal father of the day, Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife, cutting the tape,  Hon Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Chairman of the  occasion, Amb. Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo and others, during the cutting of the tape to declared the gate opened.

L-r… Husband of the  President (ECDU)  Women’s wing, Mr Kodinma  Agubata ; ( Ozonkpu Ozorandu,) Chief Patrick Nwokolo; Chairman of the  Occasion, Amb.Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo.

L-r… Lady  Dr. Ify  Ekwunife, Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife; presenting award to  Honorable  Member Representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency  11, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; President (ECDU)  Women’s wing  Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata and Chief  Uche John.

President (ECDU)  Women’s wing  Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata ; Chairman of the  occasion Amb.Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo (both middle ) with other ECDU. Women’s wing during the launch of their Constitution.

President (ECDU)  Women’s wing  Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata   (middle) with their Members, during Fundraising for women Empowerment & Awards Theme ‘ Empower a Woman Empower a Society ‘ by Enugwu- Ukwu Community Development Union Women Wing (Anambra State ) held in Lagos on 2/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Honourable Minister of State for Works visits NSE President to strengthen engineering collaboration

Peter Anayo

Leadership Excellence Award, of President of AA Zaura foundation , APC Kano central candidate in 2023 General Elections

Peter Anayo

25th years wedding Anniversary of Dr.Chris Igwe & Wife Mrs. Peace, at 50

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO