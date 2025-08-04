Enugwu- Ukwu Community Development Union Women Wing, Fundraising for Women’s Empowerment, Awards held in Lagos  

L-r… President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing, Lagos Branch , Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, Honorable Member Representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 11,Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; Chairman of the Occasion, Amb. Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo; Lady Dr. Ify Ekwunife; Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife; Ozonkpu Chief Austin Ebisi; Lady Dr. Ada Ozigbo, during Fundraising for women Empowerment & Awards Theme ‘ Empower a Woman Empower a Society ‘ by Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing (Anambra State ) held in Lagos on 2/8/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … President, President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) Lagos Branch. Mr Sopulu Nwakaeze, Iyom Chief Lolo Chizoba Ebisi; Lady Dr. Ify Ekwunife, Special Guest of Honour, Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, President (ECDU) Women’s wing Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata and Lady Dr. Ada Ozigbo .

L-r… Iyom Chief Lolo Chizoba Ebisi; Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife; President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing, Lagos Branch, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, presenting an award to the Special Guest of Honour, Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Lady Dr. Ify Ekwunife; Lady Dr. Ada Ozigbo; Vice President 1 (ECDU) Mrs. Ifeoma Okekearu.

L-r …Lady Dr. Ify Ekwunife; her husband, royal father of the day, Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife; received an award from Special Guest of Honour, Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union Women’s wing,(ECDU) Engr.Dr Felicia Nnenna Agubata, Vice President 1 (ECDU), Mrs. Ifeoma Okekearu.

L-r… Iyom Chief Lolo Chizoba Ebisi, representative of · Special Adviser to the Governor, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure · Lagos State, Mrs. Omotayo Olayinka.; Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife; Lady Dr. Ify Ekwunife; Honorable Member Representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 11, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; President (ECDU) Women’s wing Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Lady Dr. Ada Ozigbo ; Chairman of the Occasion Amb.Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo.

R-L …President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) Lagos Branch. Mr Sopulu Nwakaeze, representing the royal father of the day, Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife, cutting the tape, Hon Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Chairman of the occasion, Amb. Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo and others, during the cutting of the tape to declared the gate opened.

L-r… Husband of the President (ECDU) Women’s wing, Mr Kodinma Agubata ; ( Ozonkpu Ozorandu,) Chief Patrick Nwokolo; Chairman of the Occasion, Amb.Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo.

L-r… Lady Dr. Ify Ekwunife, Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife; presenting award to Honorable Member Representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 11, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; President (ECDU) Women’s wing Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata and Chief Uche John.

President (ECDU) Women’s wing Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata ; Chairman of the occasion Amb.Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo (both middle ) with other ECDU. Women’s wing during the launch of their Constitution.

President (ECDU) Women’s wing Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata (middle) with their Members, during Fundraising for women Empowerment & Awards Theme ‘ Empower a Woman Empower a Society ‘ by Enugwu- Ukwu Community Development Union Women Wing (Anambra State ) held in Lagos on 2/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.