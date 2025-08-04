EDCU women wing calls for collective action to boost economic independence for Nigerian women

L-r …Chief Lady Awele Nwabunike ; Chief. Patrick Nwokolo; Iyom Chief Lolo Chizoba Ebisi; president ( ECDU) Women’s wing .Engr.Dr . Felicia Agubata.. Honorable Member Representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 11,Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; Chairman of the Occasion Amb.Sir. Benito Mac Ozigbo; Lady Dr Ify Ekwunife .during Fund raising for women Empowerment & Awards Theme ‘ Empower a Woman Empower a Society ‘ by Enugwu- Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing (Anambra State ) held in Lagos 0n 2/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

To ensure more Nigerian women are economically independent and contribute to the nation’s development, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) women’s wing has called for collective action to empower them.

EDCU women’s wing made the call during a fundraising event for women’s empowerment and awards

ceremonies in Lagos, urging every Nigerian woman to be more focused in order to take the lead in helping their families adjust to new realities and challenges as well as contribute to the nation’s development.

Speaking during the event, which held in Lagos under the theme” Empower a woman, empower a society”, President Enugwu -Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) women wing, Felicia Agubata affirmed that when women are empowered, they would be more absorbed, economically independent and have the right mindset to live a meaningful life.

On the event which was organised by ECDU women’s wing, she said: “We are not just here to raise funds; we are empowering women, girls, communities and indeed a nation. We are investing in education, healthcare, and economic opportunities that will have a multiplier impact on the human ecosystem.

“To the men and women we are honoring today, I say, your stories, resilience, and determination will continue to inspire current and subsequent generations.

“To the women we are empowering through this programme, we are committed to providing you the resources and support you need to pull yourselves out of extreme poverty and joblessness.

“Our effort is an acknowledgement that communities and societies must find creative ways to support the government of the day to alleviate hardship, rekindle hope and advance human civilization through concrete action steps.”

Agubata who is an engineer recalled that during the past 2 years and 9 months of her tenure as the president of the women arm of ECDU, that her team has consistently developed the capacity of their women and community through various programmes such as; support one indigent scheme; voluntary welfare contributions for their members in need; digital marketing training for women and a host of others.

However, she appealed to her members to work together so as to create a brighter future and advance human civilization, adding. ”We must support the government at the community, state and national levels to make the difference in people’s lives’’.

Speaking earlier, Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, emphasised the need for women empowerment, adding that a woman passes through a lot when she does not have anything to do.

According to her, “it is not that these women are lazy, it is not that they do not want to do anything, but something would have happened along the line and they didn’t find their feet, so to get them back to their feet again they need empowerment, the government cannot do everything all alone’’

Also speaking at the event, Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh who was represented by the Enugwu-Ukwu Cultural Minister Ozonkpu, Jude Ekwunife defined the fund raising and the empowerment ceremonies as a step in the right direction.

On his part, a member representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency Jesse Oke-Joe Onuakalusi described women as the engine of any nation adding, “ when you train a woman, you train a nation, so it is always an opportunity to empower women.

Joe Onuakalusi also stressed the need to empower the boys and encourage them to go school, saying if a well -trained girl married a man who was not properly trained as a boy , such union cannot work, so there should be a balance”.

One of the awardees, who also spoke during the event, Awele Nwabunike, lauded the organisers for recorgnising her, adding that the award she received would definitely encourage her to contribute more to the economic empowerment of women in the society.

While commending the EDCU women wing for organising the event, chairman of the occasion Benito Mac Ozigbo, described the ceremony as a heart-warming programme which according to him would go a long way in supporting the indigenes of Enukwu-Ukwu.

Similarly, president of ECDU, Lagos Branch Sopulu Steve Nwakaeze, applauded the women wing, saying that they have continuously played a vital role in the development of their community.